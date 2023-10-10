Candy Digital Unveils 2023 MLB Postseason Activations: Free-to-Play Trivia Challenges, Free Digital Collectibles and More

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candy Digital , the go-to next-generation brand engagement platform, has unveiled an all-star lineup of digital collectibles and trivia challenges for the 2023 MLB Postseason. In collaboration with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Inc., these new experiences offer exciting ways for fans to enjoy the game on TV and their mobile device. Fans can answer trivia questions about their favorite teams and players on Candy in real-time and celebrate those memories and moments from the Postseason with Commemorative Digital Tickets.



“During the 2023 MLB regular season, where attendance broke 70 million fans, we were thrilled by the engagement from MLB’s community with the products and experiences we offer,” says Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “To celebrate the Postseason, we have created special offerings that we think fans will love. Fun and free to play, Candy Code Breaker Playoff Edition is now available for all MLB fans who want to test their baseball knowledge and win big.” Candy is also offering one of a kind Commemorative Digital Collectible Tickets for select Postseason games, as well as Plays of the Week and This Month in Baseball which are collectable highlights that enable fans to experience the greatest moments from Postseason history.

Candy Code Breaker

Candy’s first Free-To-Play Code Breaker Playoff Edition enables MLB fans to capitalize on their baseball knowledge to win prizes. Presented by Elias Sports Bureau, the longtime Official Statistician for Major League Baseball, new trivia challenges are released every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3pm E.T. from October to November 10th. Participants who complete the codebreaker for that day will also be entered for a chance to win a $250 MLB Shop EGift Cards.

Candy also offers a version of Code Breaker that fans can play exclusively with their collectibles they own. These own-to-play challenges allow the opportunity to win exclusive MLB packs as well as points for the Candy League, the platform’s rewards program.





Commemorative Digital Tickets

Candy has added a unique and long-lasting touchpoint to the in-game experience. As a way to reward the fanatic baseball community, Candy has partnered with MLB and individual teams to offer free commemorative digital tickets since 2022. In the 2022 Postseason, 24% of all fans who entered the stadium with their mobile tickets also redeemed their complimentary commemorative digital ticket provided by Candy. In the 2023 Regular season, more than 41,000 fans have redeemed commemorative digital collectible tickets. These one-of-a-kind free digital collectibles will be available for select 2023 MLB playoff games.

Plays of the Week and This Month in Baseball

Throughout the Postseason, Candy will offer unique products featuring current and historical MLB highlights. Plays of the Week collectible packs drop each Monday throughout the Postseason, featuring the top 10 plays from the previous week’s action. This Month in Baseball collectible packs provide fans the opportunity to own and celebrate some of the greatest October highlights from past seasons.

There have been historic baseball moments this season - from Elly De La Cruz’s first career home run to the inimitable Shohei Ohtani ’s 100+ home runs and 500+ strikeouts - with more to come in the Postseason.

For more information on all of Candy Digital’s MLB Postseason fan engagements, please visit www.candy.com/mlb or join the Discord here .

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next-generation brand engagement platform that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions in sports, entertainment and culture. Candy Digital’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles that are reimagining fandom.

Candy Digital is an official digital collectible partner of the world’s leading brands, including Major League Baseball, NASCAR , WWE , Netflix , Warner Bros. Discovery , Getty Images and more. Candy Digital is backed by a diversified group of leading technology investors, including Galaxy Digital, ConsenSys Mesh, HENI and 10T Holdings. In 2023, Candy Digital was nominated for the Sports Business Tech Awards for best in web3.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The MLBPA ( www.MLBPLAYERS.com ) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active MLB players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by MLB players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and Twitter .

