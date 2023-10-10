insightsoftware Introduces Logi Symphony Embedded Business Intelligence and Analytics for Any Web-Based Application

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, is celebrating the release of extensive new capabilities to the Logi Symphony software suite to help companies quickly make data-rich application experiences that keep their customers engaged. Logi Symphony now easily embeds self-service, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics (ABI) fused with artificial intelligence (AI) into any web-based application. This evolution marks the integration of acquired embedded analytics solutions at insightsoftware, with the best features of previously acquired products combined under the company’s own single self-service BI solution.

Independent software vendors (ISVs) often need to offer reporting capabilities and data visualizations embedded directly within applications that they develop and maintain, yet don't have the data teams they need to quickly deploy them. The process is complex, requiring a high degree of customization and extensive experience preparing and accessing data for analysis. While recent research indicates that more than 35% of companies consider data preparation crucial, this becomes extremely challenging when it is siloed across multiple sources, inaccurate, or slow to access. As a result, it is not surprising that 97% of gathered data is then left unused.

Logi Symphony provides seamless integration, flexible customization, and composability with a rich user experience. It also enables ISVs and enterprise application teams to launch products faster, drive end-user data-driven decision intelligence, improve customer retention and engagement with in-app contextual analytics, and monetize data through self-service analytics. This ensures that any reporting is powered by clean, accurate, comprehensive data that generates more impactful and timely insights. Organizations can better monetize data resources while empowering users to make more informed decisions, with highly customizable managed dashboards, reports, and visual data discovery content available directly within applications.

"Analytics are an essential component of any modern application, but embedding this functionality is not easy. It often leads to a poor user experience that frustrates end-users and hinders their decision-making,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “That’s why we created Logi Symphony, purpose-built software that empowers ISVs and application teams to embed analytics and visualizations into their application. This means organizations can ensure that their applications and users operate at their fullest potential, driving improved operations and bottom-line impact.”

insightsoftware acquired 25 businesses in the last five years, consolidating organizational data to round out one of the broadest reporting, analytics, and performance management solution sets available. Ventana Research recently recognized the company as an Exemplary Vendor in the Buyers Guide for Embedded Analytics, as well as a Vendor of Assurance in Buyers Guides for Analytics and Data, Augmented Analytics, and Collaborative Analytics.

To learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi Symphony and its implications for embedded analytics, visit our website. A demo of Logi Symphony can also be found here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions that unlock the potential of business data and transform the way finance and data teams operate. We empower leaders from over 32,000 organizations to make timely and intelligent decisions. Our comprehensive solutions span Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Controllership, and Data & Analytics. We deliver finance teams the insights required to navigate any economic climate and drive greater financial intelligence, while increasing productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.