Image Protect, Inc. Announces It has Acquired Review Control Reputation Management Entering Into the Multi-Billion Dollar Online Review Industry

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorp.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has now acquired Review Control™ Reputation Management as its newest, and now singular, wholly owned subsidiary, with all future efforts and resources of the Company now dedicated to the success and growth of this entity.

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription software platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month, it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increase the value of the client’s business.

Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

Online reviews are of vital importance to every business, with over 95% of consumers reporting they rely on reviews when making purchasing decisions, and with the Review Control™ Reputation Management system, all businesses now have an easier and more affordable way to get them.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect, Inc., Review Control™ Reputation Management will now have the necessary resources to expand its client base, complete the development of several new and innovative services, and serve the millions of businesses in need of its vital services.

CEO of Image Protect, Inc. James Ballas said, “This is the most significant acquisition we could have made as the Review Control is open for business and on the move. The possibilities for growth are now endless as every business needs to get and maintain great online reviews, and Review Control was created to do just that. When we entered into this acquisition it was with one thing in mind, not to just be a review company, but to be the review company, and we are going to work to make Review Control as successful and as big as we possibly can."

CEO and Founder of Review Control™ Frank Casella said, “First, I would like to thank the IMTL team and our staff for their hard work and dedication and realizing this exciting and appropriate next step for the Company. We have made it our mission to provide needed tools and support for businesses of all sizes, affordably and effectively, and to continue to listen to the needs of our growing client base. We have more products in development at this time, all designed to enhance and grow our clients’ business and leverage their success in every way possible. As a fully supported subsidiary of Image Protect Inc., we can now realize our dream and bring our services to the larger market. Our near-term plans include a substantial boost in advertising and marketing, the addition of more personnel, and accelerating our development schedule for several exciting and impactful services to add to our Review Management products.”

The online reputation of any business is now its “Business Credit Score”, and the management of that online image is of paramount importance. It must be nurtured and protected, with a minimum of time investment on the part of a business owner and with maximum impact.

The Company believes it has the affordable, effective solution to this most important issue and will, again, dedicate all its efforts and resources to helping businesses of all sizes to build, maintain, and protect the most positive image possible. With Review Control™ and its 5-year history and current client base, the Company believes that it has created built-in momentum to become the number one brand in the industry. Reviews are now a mainstay of everyday consumer decisions, and the Company’s potential to grow with that need is nothing short of tremendous.

The Company fully intends to put its entire focus and resources behind the growth of Review Control™. The previous endeavors of the Company in the NFT and cryptocurrency spaces have been terminated, and effective immediately, the Company is moving away from any of the prior operations under the previous management.

The Company encourages all shareholders, their friends, family, and associates, to check out the new subsidiary at www.ReviewControlCenter.com and sign up to start helping to improve your business reviews today.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary software applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing software subscription products to the business community.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

