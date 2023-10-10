Physical Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Insights, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Physical Security Market size is estimated at a value of US$ 102.7 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Physical Security market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and adoption. These drivers reflect the increasing need for advanced security management solutions and the evolving threat landscape. Escalating security threats, both physical and cyber, have prompted organizations to invest in comprehensive security solutions.

IP-based cameras, often known as network cameras, have transformed video surveillance by providing sophisticated features such as greater resolution, scalability, and remote access. When compared to typical analog cameras, IP-based cameras give better image quality. Clearer and more detailed surveillance footage is possible thanks to higher quality and better image processing technologies, which improve total security efficacy.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global physical security market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, organization size, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global physical security market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global physical security market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-physical-security-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Physical Security Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of components, video surveillance systems are expected to account for more than 80% of the entire physical security market.

Based on organization size, small businesses are anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the rising environmental dangers, theft, and intruders.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 102.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 158.6 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Key Market Drivers Increasing importance of improving physical security for organizations

Rising technological advances

Rising number of public facilities and transport systems, including airports, seaports, trains, and bus stations Companies Profiled Axis Communications AB

VidSys Inc

Bosch Security Systems Inc

EMC Corporation

Morpho SA

Tyco International Ltd

HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Assa AB

Genetec Inc

Honeywell Security Group

Cisco Systems Inc

Pelco Inc.

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-physical-security-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the global physical security market include,

In March 2022, Ouster Inc., a LIDAR technology firm, and Hexagon AB, a supplier and manufacturer of security systems, announced the launch of a collaborative security solution, Ouster, and Accur8vision, for securing and monitoring critical infrastructure using video surveillance software.

IP-based cameras, often known as network cameras, have transformed video surveillance by providing sophisticated features such as greater resolution, scalability, and remote access. When compared to typical analog cameras, IP-based cameras give better image quality. Clearer and more detailed surveillance footage is possible thanks to higher quality and better image processing technologies, which improve total security efficacy.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global physical security market growth include Axis Communications AB, VidSys Inc, Bosch Security Systems Inc, EMC Corporation, Morpho SA, Tyco International Ltd, HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Assa AB, Genetec Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc, and Pelco Inc., among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-physical-security-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global physical security market based on component, organization size, end user, and region

Global Physical Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Systems Physical Access Control System (PACS) Video Surveillance System Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM) Fire and Life Safety Services System Integration Remote Monitoring Others

Global Physical Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Physical Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Transportation Government Banking & Finance Utility & Energy Residential Industrial Retail Commercial Hospitality Others

Global Physical Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Physical Security Market US Canada Latin America Physical Security Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Physical Security Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Physical Security Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Physical Security Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Physical Security Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-physical-security-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Physical Security Report:

What will be the market value of the global physical security market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global physical security market?

What are the market drivers of the global physical security market?

What are the key trends in the global physical security market?

Which is the leading region in the global physical security market?

What are the major companies operating in the global physical security market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global physical security market?

Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-physical-security-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245