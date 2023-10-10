Advantage Solutions Announces New Headquarters in St. Louis, MO

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) today announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters to St. Louis, Mo., in the first quarter of 2024. The company will leverage St. Louis’ central location to reach clients more efficiently and serve as a hub to meet and innovate with the world’s largest consumer goods companies and retailers.



“St. Louis is one of the great cities in the U.S., boasting top universities, a diverse talent pool, affordable living, and a central location that will foster more frequent, in-person connections with our teammates and our brand and retail clients,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. “We’re excited to tap into St. Louis’ deep talent pool to fuel our purpose of connecting people with products and experiences that enrich their lives.”

As committed members of the business community, Advantage Solutions plans to invest in programs with local organizations to benefit the St. Louis community, centered on economic empowerment and mobility. Another key focus for the organization will be combating hunger to address food insecurity through its ongoing work with Feeding America.

“St. Louis is a major corporate headquarters metro, and this decision by Advantage Solutions underscores that we have the assets and renewed focus on growth that it takes to compete and win on the merits with the largest and most sophisticated global companies,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “St. Louis is resurgent as we embrace a collaborative culture of winning and building on our strengths. We are proud to have supported Advantage Solutions – a Fortune 1,000 publicly traded company with more than 70,000 employees worldwide – and we are excited to welcome them in joining dozens of other major global companies that call St. Louis home.”

The company, which was founded in 1987 in Southern California, plans to retain its office in Irvine, Calif., as a collaboration hub. Advantage Solutions also plans to open a new collaboration hub in Chicago this fall and plans to continue to use its offices in Minneapolis; Toronto; San Antonio; Rogers, Arkansas; Cincinnati and other locations to foster more collaboration and innovation.

“How we leverage our physical space supports a renewed vision of bringing people together to achieve our mission of helping consumer brand and retail clients convert shoppers into buyers in every way they shop,” Peacock said.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe, through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, visit www.advantagesolutions.net.



