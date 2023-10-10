SMX Announces Acquisition of Creoal Consulting

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of Creoal Consulting (Creoal), an innovative solution provider specializing in digital transformation solutions with a sharp focus on migrating Oracle enterprise applications to cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM).



Operating from offices in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, Creoal brings 130 highly skilled technical staff members with deep expertise in Oracle enterprise applications, supporting a broad range of public sector and commercial clients. The company offerings cover the full spectrum of digital transformation solutions to help clients move from legacy on-premise software to more flexible, secure and scalable cloud-native fully integrated SaaS systems. Creoal adds to SMX valuable new public sector, commercial and state/local government clients while also adding Oracle Cloud to its digital transformation solution offerings. Together, the combined company will provide clients with a full suite of cloud and digital transformation capabilities supported by a portfolio of attractive contract vehicles.

The entire executive partner team will remain with SMX and operate as a horizontal division in SMX’s Digital Solutions Group under President Sandeep Dorawala. Creoal Partners Brian McCann, Tom Beck and Doug Oakford affirmed why this is the right move for the company. “Joining the SMX team ensures a great career trajectory for our employees, as both companies are aligned across markets, with complementary service capabilities with access to a broader range of innovative solutions for our clients. Combined we can better leverage SMX automation, and hybrid and multi-cloud solutions with an entirely new set of clients.”

SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition stating, “Creoal’s leading position in helping clients move to high performance cloud-native software platforms is in direct alignment with our growth strategy. Cloud Enterprise Business Application systems are a mission-critical resource for our clients, and Creoal can help us accelerate positive mission outcomes in this strategic market.”

Welcoming Creoal to the SMX family, Dorawala said, “The acquisition of Creoal provides unique and differentiated capabilities in mission-essential enterprise business application migration and modernization. Creoal’s cloud-centric solutions advance our vision to empower clients and help them realize the maximum return on their digital transformation journey.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. KippsDesanto & Co and Capital One served as exclusive financial advisors and Pillsbury as legal counsel.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

