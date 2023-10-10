Linarc Named to Construction Executive Magazine’s 2023 Top Technology Construction Firms

Los Angeles, Calif., United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry, today announced that it was named to Construction Executive Magazine’s 2023 Top Technology Construction Firms list, in the Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling category.

Linarc is an all-in-one construction management solution that eliminates the need for multiple systems. Linarc has built-in features that provide everything required to manage construction projects successfully in a single, intuitive, easy-to-use platform. Linarc is an open API, integrating easily with standard project management solutions, ERPs, and other software for seamless accounting and transparency.

Each year Construction Executive Magazine reaches out to more than 1,000 construction-focused technology firms and asks them to complete a nomination form for the annual Top Technology Construction Firms list. This year’s list is a snapshot of the largest firms serving the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

“We’re so pleased to be named a Top Technology Construction Firm by Construction Executive. Linarc makes construction organizations more transparent and takes off the blinders, so everyone involved is up to date, ensuring work is delivered on time and cost-effectively,” said Shanthi Rajan, Linarc CEO and Founder. “This recognition underscores our commitment to the construction industry and to empowering teams with the information they need, readily available.”

Linarc eliminates communication silos across an entire project portfolio. Its intelligent analysis provides company leaders with the advantage of combined resources across all their projects. The company-wide insights that Linarc provides increase business efficiency and free up valuable resources.

For more information about Linarc, please visit: https://linarc.com

About Linarc:

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more: https://linarc.com/