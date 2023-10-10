Discover Salon-Quality Hair Removal at Home- Ulike Air 3 at a Prime Day Special Discount

New York City, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ulik e , a well-established name in at-home hair removal technology, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive Amazon Prime Big Deal Days promotion for the cutting-edge Ulike Air 3. Shoppers can embrace next-level IPL hair removal at a generous $70 off from October 10 through the 11th, available on Amazon and Ulike's official websit e .





At a discounted price of $259, Ulike's Air 3 stands out with its harmonious blend of user-centric features and cutting-edge technology. Leveraging the power of Sapphire Ice-Cooling technology along with Intense Pulse Light (IPL), it promises a seamless and pain-free hair removal experience. Its user-friendly design ensures that users attain salon-esque results from the sanctuary of their homes.

Ulike's Air 3 boasts of:

Revolutionary Sapphire Ice-Cooling Technology: Ulike's seven generations of product innovation shine through in its upgraded ice-cooling system, effectively bringing temperatures down from 158°F to a gentle 50°F upon skin contact.

Ulike's seven generations of product innovation shine through in its upgraded ice-cooling system, effectively bringing temperatures down from 158°F to a gentle 50°F upon skin contact. Rapid & Robust: With superior IPL prowess at 21J of high energy output, the Air 3 targets hair follicles at their root for lasting results. Visible outcomes can be seen in a mere three weeks, and users can enjoy salon-level smooth skin all year round.

With superior IPL prowess at 21J of high energy output, the Air 3 targets hair follicles at their root for lasting results. Visible outcomes can be seen in a mere three weeks, and users can enjoy salon-level smooth skin all year round. Complete Coverage: The thoughtfully designed flash window, speedy 0.7 seconds per flash, and the convenient auto-glide feature empowers users to effortlessly target all areas, from facial fuzz to bikini lines. Achieve a thorough full-body session in just 12 minutes.

The thoughtfully designed flash window, speedy 0.7 seconds per flash, and the convenient auto-glide feature empowers users to effortlessly target all areas, from facial fuzz to bikini lines. Achieve a thorough full-body session in just 12 minutes. Adaptable Energy Modes: Tailored to individual needs, the Air 3 offers 'Soft mode' for delicate regions, 'Body mode' for routine sessions, and 'Power mode' for maximum results.

Tailored to individual needs, the Air 3 offers 'Soft mode' for delicate regions, 'Body mode' for routine sessions, and 'Power mode' for maximum results. Safety & Professionalism: Beyond achieving global certifications and FDA accolades, the Air 3 enjoys the trust and endorsement of esteemed dermatologists and health bodies, guaranteeing safe and proficient hair removal at home. Notably, Dr. Anthony Youn, MD, a renowned plastic surgeon boasting a YouTube presence of over 4.88 million subscribers, recently showcased and endorsed the Ulike Air 3 on his channel, further establishing its credibility among medical professionals. "(The Air 3) is a simple, inexpensive way to get salon-grade, laser-like hair removal in the comfort and privacy of your own home," says Youn. "This product is the culmination of Ulike's 10 years of technological triumphs and innovation."

It's not just the medical community lauding the Ulike Air 3. Influential YouTubers, TikTok influencers and satisfied global customers alike have also sung the device’s praises through a bevy of honest reviews and endorsements.

This Prime Big Deal Day discount presents a chance to join the legion of ecstatic users who have uncovered the brilliance and effortless operation of Ulike's Air 3. Learn more about this offer on Amazo n or Ulike.com, and discover smoother skin with Ulike Air 3.

About Ulike

Ulike is a respected name in the at-home hair removal sector, offering innovative IPL devices. Over the past decade, Ulike has established a reputation for its commitment to user-centric innovation and technological advancements. The company is driven to empower individuals by providing effective and convenient beauty solutions. With a strong focus on enhancing self-confidence, Ulike has proudly served over 4 million customers worldwide.