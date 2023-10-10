OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches DF2 Brace®

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the limited release of the DF2® Brace as part of its expansion in the non-surgical business for treating kids with musculoskeletal injuries.

The DF2® Brace is intended for femur fracture fixation in pediatric patients from approximately 6 months to 5 years of age instead of spica cast by providing immobilization of the femur, knee, and hip.

Spica casts for femur fractures are considered the standard of care and have been used for decades, so the DF2® brace represents a significant advancement in how kids with femur fractures can be treated. This specific brace design has been studied in a multi-center trial and demonstrated equivalent outcomes both radiographically and clinically, and in most cases, eliminated the need to proceed to the operating room where the patient undergoes anesthesia.

Joe Hauser, President of Trauma and Deformity Correction at OrthoPediatrics, added, “This is the first product launch for the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing group and will significantly improve the care of kids with femur fractures. The ability to eliminate anesthesia and complications associated with spica casts, all while reducing the overall cost of care is a significant advancement in pediatric orthopedics for patients, their families and surgeons.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 52 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

