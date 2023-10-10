Premier Investment Showcase: The 11th Annual Investor Capital Expo in Philadelphia For The First Time Since 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East invites accredited investors to an unparalleled gathering of angel investors and promising startups. Over 200 accredited angel investors from the Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East are coming together for the 11th Annual Investor Capital Expo. Don't miss this unique opportunity on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the illustrious CYTO | Philly in the Cira Center. Remote attendance is also available for those who are unable to get to Philadelphia.



Twelve carefully screened early-stage entrepreneurs will pitch investors on October 25, 2023, at CYTO | Philly in the Cira Center. Each presenting company is actively funding and has a complete Due Diligence Report and Investment Package. In addition to exceptional deal-flow and networking, angel investors will dive deep into the trends in angel investing with keynote speaker, Ron Weismann, a distinguished Board Chair at the Angel Capital Association luminary in the field of early-stage investing. Plus, participants will benefit from an in-depth panel discussion on the latest legal and tax trends shaping angel investments.



"Since 2011, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East has provided resources, mentoring, and funding to entrepreneurs while delivering investor members with the highest quality deal flow as well as exclusive educational and networking opportunities," says Howard Lubert, Area President. “We have curated a great line up and look forward to facilitating great connections that fuel the startup ecosystem.”

Investor Capital Expo will present some very exciting companies representing several business silos. Scheduled to present are:

7BC Venture Capital - 7BC Venture Capital is a venture fund focused on powering the digital economy investing in companies that automate human workflows and leverage data.

DART Innovation - DART displays transform the brick-and-mortar experience for shoppers, brands, and retailers through a portfolio of digital in-store solutions.

Hotel Communications Network - The Hotel Communication Network has been built on years of research and development to provide an innovative, high-value guest amenity that keeps each guest connected to their hotel, city, and others.

Humanetics - Humanetics is a global leader in hi-tech industrial technology. Their solutions combine safety, digital, and sensor technologies for use in critical environments, putting humans first in our design process.

Maxwell Biosciences - Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company targeting viruses, bacteria, fungi, and biofilm formations, including those that cause many currently untreatable infectious diseases.

Orion Biotechnology - Orion Biotechnology is discovering and developing G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR) targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies - OtoNexus is solving the problem of unnecessary antibacterial therapy in the treatment of middle ear infections.

Relavo - Relavo's mission is to enrich the lives of people with kidney failure by making home dialysis safer and more accessible.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group - Soteria Battery Innovation Group has developed a technology designed to significantly mitigate the risks of fire incidents, ushering in a new era of secure and reliable energy storage.

Trace Orthopedics - Trace Orthopedics is bringing the repair of tendon injuries out of the Operating Room using a needle procedure instead of surgery.

Zirconia - Zirconia started with the idea that they could make global infrastructure made of concrete and steel more sustainable, safer, and virtually immortal with a new Ceramic Surface Treatment (CST) coating technology.

Entrepreneurs are not only seeking funding from angel investors; they also compete for the distinguished honor of being selected as the 2023 Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award Winner. After listening to pitches, networking with the entrepreneurs, investors then use their votes to determine a winner. In 1969 the then young Philadelphia lawyer, Stephen Goodman, began representing emerging companies. Mr. Goodman believed in encouraging entrepreneurs and the importance of developing innovation.

Keiretsu Forum portfolio company, Carmell Therapeutics was a 2018 recipient of the Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award. Carmell creates patented technology used as both a bone healing accelerant and a tissue healing accelerant. Carmell successfully executed an Exit in 2023. "For us to come out as the most valuable company was meaningful because it gave validation that we have put together all the necessary pieces to be successful going forward," says Randy Hubbell, President, and CEO of Carmell Therapeutics. “Exposure at Expo and winning the Goodman Award gave us the fuel needed to reach key FDA milestones, create value, and develop a regulator platform to get institutional investments for Phase Three clinical trials.” Carmell was recently listed on the Nasdaq, represents one of the more recent exits for Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East.

The Investor Capital Expo provides a unique format for investors and breakthrough startups to learn, network, collaborate and forge relationships. For more information and to register, visit www.investorcapitalexpo.org

About Keiretsu Forum :

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 33 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!