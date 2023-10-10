Global Power Module Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 4.67 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Module Packaging Market size was USD 1.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid demand for power module packaging technology in autonomous vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is a key factor driving market revenue growth. A power electronic module acts as a physical container for storage of several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. Globally, several Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Electric Vehicles (EV) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) players are incorporating Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based power modules to elevate overall safety and performance standards of EV batteries.

According to key findings of the International Energy Agency (IEA), EV sales exceeded 10 million in 2022. In addition, advancement in Si. Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based innovative power electronic components for high-voltage applications, such as charging and e-drivetrain, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Prominent players in the power module packaging market are collaborating with power semiconductor companies to co-develop high-voltage battery disconnection technologies by leveraging capabilities of GaN power switches. For instance, On August 2022, KYOCERA AVX Salzburg collaborated with VisIC Technologies to leverage their expertise in packaging, assembly of high-current GaN wafer technologies. However, rising cost of manufacturing and supply chain disruptions owing to trade restrictions of rare earth materials is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.68 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.7 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.67 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Power module type, technology, thermal type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd, Vincotech GmbH, SCHOTT AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Dynex Semiconductor Ltd, Vicor Corporation, KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, Onsemi, STMicroelectronics N.V., ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., and Amkor Technology, Inc.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global power module packaging market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the power module packaging market report are:

SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Vincotech GmbH

SCHOTT AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.

Vicor Corporation

KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH

Onsemi

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 9 May 2023, Infineon Technologies AG launched two new products (FF2000UXTR33T2M1 and FF2600UXTR33T2M1) to its CoolSiC power module portfolio to address demands for efficient transport applications. Both products have developed 3.3 kV CoolSiC MOSFETs along with Infineon's interconnection technology, denoted as ’XT‘. These modules are contained within an XHP 2 package and have been custom designed for use in traction applications.

On 4 January 2023, on semi partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to incorporate on semi silicon carbide power module technology for next generation EV portfolio of Hyundai. The high-power density SiC power module from on semi incorporates cutting-edge package technology to minimize parasitic elements and thermal resistance, ensuring robust package reliability through the use of inventive interconnections. This results in a notable reduction in power losses related to DC to AC conversion, as well as a decrease in the size and weight of traction inverter.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The standard packaging segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global power module packaging market over the forecast period due to increasing requirement for automotive electrification technology. These standardized power modules play a crucial role in EVs and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). In addition, EV Original Equipment Manufacturers (EV OEMs) are actively seeking cost-effective solutions for Direct Current (DC) to Alternate Current (AC) traction inverters. Standardized power module packaging has emerged as a prominent solution to address the evolving market demands related to EV traction technology.

The hybrid segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global power module packaging market over the forecast period. This is because hybrid cooling thermal types involve the integration of both liquid cooling and air-cooling systems. This hybrid approach is designed to optimize the heat dissipation capacity of power modules. Consequently, this technology is expected to find applications in various high-voltage power insulation in the future.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global power module packaging market in 2022 due to rising adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in North America. The U.S., stands out as a significant contributor to the widespread adoption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) power module packaging within the EV and autonomous vehicle sectors. Furthermore, increasing government support and investments in manufacturing semiconductors is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For example, in August 2022, The CHIPS and Science Act of the U.S. allocated USD 52.7 billion to support American semiconductor manufacturing and Research & Development (R&D).

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global power module packaging market on the basis of power module type, technology, thermal type, end-use, and region:

Power Module Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)) Module Gallium Nitride (GaN) Module Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Module Field-Effect Transistor (FET) Module Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Module Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standard Packaging Advanced Packaging Pressure-Contact Modules Others



Thermal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Liquid-Cooled Air-Cooled Hybrid



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Manufacturing Automotive Consumer Electronics Telecommunications Aerospace and Defense Renewable Energy Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



