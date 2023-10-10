Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 75.56 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 75.56 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for processed and packaged food products is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Food processing equipment increases efficiency of food processing. Processing equipment is designed to meet hygiene and safety standards. For instance, it reduces the risk of contamination and increases the shelf-life of food products, hence driving market revenue growth. Moreover, rising demand for custom-made food processing equipment is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Growing technological advancements are major factors contributing to the market revenue growth. Food processing equipment is used to increase quality of their product. Food equipment makers creating devices that can process foods faster while also being more energy and cost-efficient. For instance, bakers across the globe are troubled by issues such as hole creation during improper bread fermentation. To address this, 3D X-ray food inspection technology scans the bread and exposes flaws inside the loaf via a 3D digital model. This is frequently used in conjunction with an automated rejection process that detects and removes low-quality loaves from the production line therefore driving the market revenue growth.

However, the initial investment cost is high which might be a problem for small-scale industry which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Poorly cleaned and sanitized equipment can harbor microbiological contamination and can gather allergic products, contaminating a non-allergenic product produced on the same line which is another factor restraining the market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2351



Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 50.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 75.56 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Mode of operation, type of equipment, application, technology, end-use, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Middleby Corporation, Tetra Laval, ALFA LAVAL, Krones AG, JBT, SPX Flow, FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l, TNA Australia Pty Limited, WELBILT INC. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2351

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global food processing equipment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global food processing equipment market report are:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

The Middleby Corporation.

Tetra Laval.

ALFA LAVAL.

Krones AG.

JBT.

SPX Flow.

FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l.

TNA Australia Pty Limited.

WELBILT INC.

Strategic Development

On 28 April 2021, SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health, and industrial markets, announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd. from Thunder Basin Corporation, an affiliate of Wind River Holdings. L.P. SPX FLOW strengthened its position as an innovative producer of key goods and process solutions that help to make the world safer, healthier, and more sustainable.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2351

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The automatic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for automatic processing equipment among the food manufacturers since it enables faster and more efficient production processes which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. With rising demand for food products, businesses are increasingly turning to automation to increase production, cut costs, and improve safety and quality requirements. Human error and contamination are reduced with automatic solutions, ensuring food safety standards are met. They also allow enterprises to maintain consistency in manufacturing quality, reduce waste, and increase efficiency which contributes to revenue growth of this segment.

The thermal processing equipment segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Usage of high temperatures to preserve and ensure the safety of food is based on the effect of microbial destruction. The primary goal of thermal processing food is to eliminate microbial activity, reduce enzyme activity, and bring about physical or chemical changes that ensure a quality standard. Heat treatment destroys the growth of spoilage organisms and pathogens, leading to an extended shelf life for processed foods which as a result aids in reducing food waste and ensures that products remain safe for longer periods hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The dairy products segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for milk processing equipment as it is used to convert milk into various products such as butter, cream, and cheese is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. This dairy equipment helps to cut packing time, labor costs, and overall productivity. Processing dairy products provides small-scale dairy producers with higher earnings which as a result is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for processed and packaged food products among consumers in countries such as India and China is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, rising demand for food processing equipment in various sectors such as bakery & confectionery, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and others owing to its various usage is another factor contributing to the market revenue growth in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-processing-equipment-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, type of equipment, application, technology, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

Type of Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pre-Processing Equipment Processing Equipment Packaging Equipment Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment Cooking and Heating Equipment Other Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Bakery & Confectionery Meat and Poultry Dairy Products Beverages Fruits and Vegetables Fish and Seafood Frozen Foods Cereal and Gains Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Mechanical Processing Equipment Thermal Processing Equipment Electromagnetic Processing Equipment Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food Manufacturers Foodservice Providers Retailers Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Direct Sales Distributors Online Retailers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Enzymes Market By Source (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), By Product Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase Polymerases, Nucleases), By Application (Food, Beverages), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food Thickeners Market By Type (Starch, Protein, Hydrocolloids), By Source (Microbial, Animal, Plant), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Beverages, Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, and Gravies, Convenience & Processed Food, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food Traceability Market By Equipment (Sensors, PDA with GPS and Others), By Software (Warehouse Software, Enterprise Resource Planning and Others), By Technology (GPS, Barcode, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Non Thermal Pasteurization Market By Food Form (Liquid, Solid), By Technique (PEF, HPP, MVH, Ultrasonic, Irradiation), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Type (Proteins and amino acids, Probiotic, Prebiotic, Vitamins, Minerals), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Gourmet Salt Market , By Type (Himalayan Pink Salt, Fleur de Sel, Smoked Salts, Black Salts, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Floating Farms Market By Farm Type (Vegetable & Fruits, Livestock), By Equipment Type (Cages, Milling Machines, Egg Incubators, Tarpaulins), By Building Structure (Building-based, Shipping Container-based), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights