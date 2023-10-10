Global Food Allergen Testing Market Size to Reach USD 1,475.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food allergen testing market size is expected to reach USD 1,475.5 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of food allergies among consumers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Food allergy testing aids patients by allowing to better control their symptom treatment. When a food allergy is diagnosed, individuals can work with their medical providers to develop a specialized care plan. This will include dietary changes, medications, and emergency treatment options that significantly improve their quality of life while lowering their risk of potentially fatal reactions. Food allergy testing can help patients identify, which foods are triggering their symptoms.

In addition, technological advancements in testing methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and rapid testing kits, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Food allergies develop when the immune system overreacts to normally harmless foods and can cause stomach ache, diarrhea, dizziness, asthma, rashes, and stinging or tingling in the mouth. Food allergy testing helps to determine whether the individual is allergic to a particular food. According to research, every year around 200,000 people in the U.S. require emergency medical care for allergic reactions to food. However, food allergen testing is not always accurate especially in children because the immune system is still developing in young children, and it may not be able to produce antibodies to food allergens, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 760.7 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,475.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Source, technology, food tested, end-use, and region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Intertek Group plc, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Neogen Corporation, AsureQuality, Charm Sciences, Premier Analytics Servies, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and EnviroLogix. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global food allergen testing market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global food allergen testing market report are:

Intertek Group plc.

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Neogen Corporation

AsureQuality

Charm Sciences

Premier Analytics Servies

AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

EnviroLogix

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2022, Everlywell, a leading digital healthcare company that offers convenient, affordable, and personalized health and wellness support, announced to enhance its nutritional health category to include even more digestive health solutions, including the release of at-home collection tests for Celiac Disease and Food Allergies paired with virtual and follow-up care. These new tests, developed and validated by leading third-party labs, complement Everlywell's Nutritional Health category of products, which already includes validated lab tests for food sensitivity, metabolism, common vitamin deficiencies, and the company's recently launched line of vitamins and supplements.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The peanut & soy segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global food allergen testing market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of food allergen testing to identify people who are allergic to peanuts or soy and is used to prevent allergic reactions, which can be serious or even fatal . Peanut allergy is the most prevalent cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that necessitates the use of an epinephrine, auto-injector, as well as a visit to the emergency department. In addition, food allergen testing is used to ensure that food products are free of peanuts or soy, which is important for people with food allergies, as a result, many food manufacturers are adopting this method to maintain the safety of their consumers.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global food allergen testing market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for allergen testing in the bakery & confectionery sector since it ensures the safety of product with high-quality testing facilities and as a result, manufacturers are able to attract more customers. Confectionery products, such as chocolates and sweets, require the correct balance of quality and taste. Lab testing helps producers to estimate the nutritional value and discover contamination risks without affecting taste.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global food allergen testing market during the forecast period. This is because PCR method is excellent for detecting microbiology in the food sector owing to the vast number of harmful microorganisms and tiny number of cells that contaminate food products. The PCR test has numerous advantages such as this test is very specific, sensitive, robust, rapid, and trustworthy, and it may be automated. RT-PCR detection yields more specific and sensitive results, allowing for the prevention of illness transmission caused by harmful bacteria in food.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global food allergen market in 2022. This is due to rising allergic reactions among consumers in countries such as Germany and the UK. Almost any food can cause allergies in people, which can be mild, severe, or even fatal. For instance, in the UK, food allergies affect 6%-8% of children, the most common being eggs, milk and peanuts. Moreover, rising demand for food allergen testing among food service providers, allergen testing laboratories, and others is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food allergen testing market on the basis of source, technology, food tested, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Peanut & Soy Wheat Gluten Milk Egg Fish Shellfish Tree nut Seafood Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Immunoassay Based Others

Food Tested Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Bakery & Confectionery Packaged Food Dairy Products & Alternatives Seafood & Meat Products Beverages Others

End-se Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Food Manufacturers Food Service Providers Allergen Testing Laboratories Consumers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



