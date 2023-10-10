Automotive Door Hinges Market Size Worth USD 21.47 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%

Pune, India., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive door hinges market size was valued at USD 11.14 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow from USD 11.90 billion in 2023 to USD 21.47 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

An automotive hinge links the automotive vehicle components, including doors, hood, fuel cap, trunk, or tailgate, to the automotive body. The automotive hinges are used in several hinges, such as hood or door, at an angle to the vehicle body. The increasing vehicle production and sales are expected to drive the market growth for during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Electric Vehicle Production & Sales to Drive Market Growth

Vehicle door hinges are essential components in the automobiles. The increasing production and sales of electric vehicles globally are driving the automotive door hinges market growth during the forecast period. The hinges are mainly located where the vehicle door attaches to the frame.

However, the fluctuation in raw material costs, including aluminum, specialized alloys, and steel, may hamper market growth for automotive door hinges during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 21.47 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 11.90 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 208

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Key Players Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion to Drive Market Growth

The automotive door hinges market includes key players, including Gestamp Automoción, S.A., MultiMate Inc., and Seiki Co. The increasing focus of these key players on the expansion of their product portfolio to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Segments-

Increasing Passenger Vehicles Demand to Drive Vehicle Type Segment Growth

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment holds the highest automotive door hinges market share and will dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is attributed to the rising demand for passenger vehicles globally.

Increasing Benefits of Steel Material to Boost Steel Segment Growth

Based on material, the market is classified into steel, aluminum, and others. The steel segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing benefits, such as safety and manufacturing compatibility globally.

Growing Use of OEMs by Suppliers to Secure Large Contracts for Door Hinges to Boost OEM Segment Growth

By sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising integration of OEMs into vehicle production by suppliers to secure large contracts for door hinges.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Butt Hinges Segment Growth

By hinge type, the market is segmented into butt hinges, latch hinges, multi-leaf hinges, and strap hinges. The butt hinge segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) will boost segment growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Insights-

Rising Automotive Sales to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing automotive sales in the region. Asia Pacific stood at USD 5.42 billion in 2022.

Europe holds the second-largest market share during the projected period. The rising environmental concerns and strict automotive emission regulations in the European nations will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automotive Door Hinges manufacturers operating in the global market:

Scissor Doors Inc. (Canada)

Midlake Products & MFG. CO, INC. (U.S.)

Dura Automotive System LLC (U.S.)

Multimatic Inc. (Canada)

Brano Group (Czech Republic)

Eberhard Manufacturing (U.S.)

ER Wagner (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (Spain)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Thai Marujun Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mizushima Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Disruptions in Automotive Supply Chains Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the automotive hinges market growth. The increased disruptions in the automotive supply chains and raw materials shortage hindered market growth during the pandemic. The automotive manufacturers had temporarily halted production due to the decreased demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, which affected the demand for door hinges, further hampering market growth during the pandemic.

Notable Industry Development:

February 2023 – Magna International Inc. launched five facilities and a battery enclosure plant to expand in Canada. The company has invested USD 470 million in Canada. The mechatronics facility of Magna is increasing its tailgate hinges production and has planned over 15 new jobs in the facility.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Development Impact of Covid-19

Global Automotive Door Hinges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Steel Aluminum Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Front Door Hinge Rear Door Hinge Tailgate Hinge Bonnet Hinge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hinge Type Butt Hinges Latch Hinges Multi-leaf hinges Strap Hinge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world

North America Automotive Door Hinges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Steel Aluminum Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Front Door Hinge Rear Door Hinge Tailgate Hinge Bonnet Hinge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hinge Type Butt Hinges Latch Hinges Multi-leaf hinges Strap Hinge Market Analysis, Insights Market Analysis – By Country The U.S. By Vehicle Type Canada By Vehicle Type Mexico By Vehicle Type

Europe Automotive Door Hinges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Steel Aluminum Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Front Door Hinge Rear Door Hinge Tailgate Hinge Bonnet Hinge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hinge Type Butt Hinges Latch Hinges Multi-leaf hinges Strap Hinge Market Analysis, Insights Market Analysis – By Country The U.K Vehicle Type Germany Vehicle Type France Vehicle Type Rest of Europe Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific Automotive Door Hinges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Steel Aluminum Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Front Door Hinge Rear Door Hinge Tailgate Hinge Bonnet Hinge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hinge Type Butt Hinges Latch Hinges Multi-leaf hinges Strap Hinge Market Analysis, Insights Market Analysis – By Country China Vehicle Type India Vehicle Type Japan Vehicle Type Rest of Asia Pacific Vehicle Type



