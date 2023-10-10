Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market to Cross USD 55.53 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 34.1%

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 55.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Retailers are realizing the benefits of adopting advanced technologies and their significance in enhancing customers’ shopping experiences and boosting their productivity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help retail stores automate their operations, thereby boosting their profit margins. These factors will accelerate the artificial intelligence in the retail market growth. Growing Adoption of AI-Powered Chatbots to Enhance Customer Experience to Boost Market Growth.





Key Industry Development:

Perfect partnered with Valmont, a luxury cosmetics brand, for its latest AI-focused beauty partnership. The collaboration brings Valmont’s background in skincare with Perfect’s artificial intelligence solution to offer consumers a detailed skin analysis.

Key Takeaways

Highly Accurate Customer Insights to Boost Adoption of Machine Learning

Adoption of AI Solutions to Rise with Growing Automation in the Retail Sector

Wearable Devices and Innovative Applications Revolutionized AIoT Amid Pandemic

AIoT Revolutionizing Video Surveillance by Enhancing Security with AI-powered Systems

Sustainable Energy Management and Proactive Water Supply Solutions Propel Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Talkdesk, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 34.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 55.53 Billion Base Year 2022 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size in 2022 USD 5.50 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Offerings, Function Type, Application, Technology and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of AI-Powered Chatbots to Enhance Customer Experience to Boost Market Growth

AI-based chatbots are becoming quite popular among end-users in the retail sector as these bots offer highly efficient customer service. It provides personalized responses to customer queries to offer them a pleasant shopping experience. AI chatbots are backed by advanced technologies, such as Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) that offer real-time insights about customer preferences. These features will drive artificial intelligence in retail market growth.

However, high implementation costs and a lack of adequate infrastructure may impede market growth.





Segmentation:

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Function

Operations-Focused

Customer-Facing

By Type

Online

Offline

By Application

Predictive Analytics

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Market Forecasting

Inventory Management

Others

By Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market with Growing Adoption of AI Technology

North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the global market as the region, especially the U.S. is one of the early adopters of AI technology and is continuously increasing its investments in this technology. The country is also witnessing growth in the number of startups and small-scale businesses, which will further fuel the regional market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a strong pace due to the large-scale adoption of digital technologies to improve customer experience.





Report Coverage:

The Artificial Intelligence in the retail market report covers key regions across the world to provide a better understanding of the industry. Furthermore, the report offers valuable insights into the latest market trends and studies technologies deployed at the global level. It further highlights the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader get an in-depth understanding of the market.





Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Introduce Innovative Products to Cement Their Market Positions

The key players in the market are investing in innovative technologies to offer retailers various solutions that help them manage large volumes of data efficiently. Companies are also focusing on enhancing their product portfolios by introducing novel products and services to cement their market positions.





FAQ’s

How big is the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market size was USD 5.50 billion in 2022.

How much will the artificial intelligence in retail market be worth in the year 2030?

The market is projected to reach USD 55.53 billion by 2030.





