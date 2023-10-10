Global Portable Air Compressors Market 2023-2028: Energy Efficiency Takes Center Stage as Key Players Vie for Market Share in Portable Air Compressors

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Air Compressors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable air compressor market is set for substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 5.35% from 2022 to 2028. This comprehensive market research report provides valuable insights into the factors driving this growth, industry trends, and emerging opportunities within the portable air compressor market.

Key Market Drivers:

Energy Efficiency: There is a growing emphasis on energy-efficient building products and materials, including portable air compressors. This is driven by the need for cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions. Industrial Demand: Portable air compressors find applications across various industries, such as construction, automotive, and oil & gas. They are especially crucial as backup compressors when stationary units require maintenance or break down. IoT Integration: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is revolutionizing the industry. IoT-connected compressors offer real-time monitoring, enhancing efficiency and reliability. Oil-Free Solutions: The market is witnessing increased demand for oil-free portable air compressors, driven by environmental regulations and a focus on emissions reduction.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on product type, lubrication type, airflow type, fuel type, and end-user type. Reciprocating, rotary screw, and centrifugal compressors are some of the product types analyzed. Lubrication types include oil-injected and oil-free, while airflow is categorized as below 400 CFM, 400-800 CFM, and above 800 CFM. Fuel types encompass conventional and electric options, and end-user segments include manufacturing, construction, automotive, healthcare, and more.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific (APAC): APAC leads the market, accounting for 47.08% of the global share in 2022. This is attributed to ongoing government infrastructure investments and rapid industrialization in countries like China and India.

APAC leads the market, accounting for 47.08% of the global share in 2022. This is attributed to ongoing government infrastructure investments and rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. Europe and North America: These regions are expected to grow steadily due to infrastructure investments and consumer focus on energy-efficient products.

Prominent Players:

Key market players include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, and Ingersoll-Rand, among others.

Future Growth Opportunities:

Manufacturers are emphasizing energy-efficient compressors, with technologies like Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) and Variable Speed Drive (VSD) leading the way.

Investments in infrastructural development are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient electric portable air compressors.

This market research report provides a comprehensive understanding of the portable air compressor market's current landscape, growth prospects, and key players. It answers critical questions about market size, growth rates, and dominant regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1160 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1585.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gbkle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment