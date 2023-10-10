Flash News: OKX lists perpetual for RNDR and enables margin trading and Simple Earn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 10, 2023.



OKX lists perpetual for RNDR and enables margin trading and Simple Earn

OKX is pleased to announce that USDT-margined perpetual swaps, margin trading and Simple Earn for RNDR are now enabled on OKX. These updates cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API. The details are as follows:

Spot margin trading is activated for the RNDR/USDT pair. For details of the tiered margin level, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers .

For the limits of Simple Earn, please refer to the Business Rules for Simple Earn .

The price limit rules of RNDR USDT-margined perpetual swap trading are the same as those of other currencies. Please refer to our perpetual swap trading guide for further details.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

