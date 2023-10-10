Portable Toilet Market Size Worth $29.66 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable toilet market witnessed significant growth in 2022, reaching a value of USD 16.79 billion. Projections indicate further expansion, with the market expected to increase from USD 17.94 billion in 2023 to USD 29.66 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.

The report provides elaborate information regarding the Portable Toilet market trends, future prospects, growth drivers, regions, and obstacles. Besides these, it highlights all the segments of the market and states the leading ones separately. It further pin-points the competition dynamics to offer comprehensive data about the competitive edge.

Portable Toilet Market have proven invaluable for complex, operation-based sectors, offering a practical solution in locations where a constant water supply is unavailable. Their mobility makes them adaptable to various industrial and construction sites, catering to the ever-changing needs of the modern market. The demand for both standard and customized self-contained Portable Toilet Market has surged in construction sites, manufacturing facilities, and other commercial or public settings. These insights are detailed in the report titled "Global Portable Toilet Market, 2023–2030," presented by Fortune Business Insights.

Key Industry Development:



Thetford Corporation initiated shipping its highly anticipated Titan Tote Premium Portable Waste Tanks that go hand in hand with its portable toilet solutions.

Satellite Industries, the largest manufacturer of portable sanitation products in the world, has acquired Sanitrax International, a company that produces vacuum technology for portables sanitation devices. Sanitrax will become part of Satellite’s Vacuum Technology Division and will serve as a launching point for the company’s growth in this rapidly expanding market sector.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 29.66 billion Base Year 2022 Portable Toilet Market Size in 2022 USD 16.79 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application, and Region

Key Takeaway:

By Type , the segment is divided into portable toilets and portable restrooms.

, the segment is divided into portable toilets and portable restrooms. By Application , the market is split into construction sites, recreational vehicles, public places, healthcare, outdoor activities, and others.

, the market is split into construction sites, recreational vehicles, public places, healthcare, outdoor activities, and others. The Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 5.44 billion in 2022

market was valued at Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness exponential growth over the forecast period considering the surging ongoing infrastructural developments across the developing economies.

Factors Affecting the Stakeholders of Portable Toilet Market (2030):

Portable Toilet Manufacturers: Portable toilet manufacturers are the primary stakeholders in the market as they design, develop, and manufacture the portable toilets.

Portable toilet manufacturers are the primary stakeholders in the market as they design, develop, and manufacture the portable toilets. End-users: End-users of portable toilets include construction sites, outdoor events, camping sites, and other outdoor locations where traditional restrooms are not available.

End-users of portable toilets include construction sites, outdoor events, camping sites, and other outdoor locations where traditional restrooms are not available. Rental Companies: Rental companies are an important stakeholder in the portable toilet market as they rent out portable toilets to end-users. They work closely with manufacturers to provide after-sales support and maintenance services.

Rental companies are an important stakeholder in the portable toilet market as they rent out portable toilets to end-users. They work closely with manufacturers to provide after-sales support and maintenance services. Government Agencies: Government agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state and local regulatory bodies are important stakeholders in the portable toilet market. They set regulations and standards for the use of portable toilets at construction sites and other locations.

Government agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state and local regulatory bodies are important stakeholders in the portable toilet market. They set regulations and standards for the use of portable toilets at construction sites and other locations. Industry Associations: Industry associations such as the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) are important stakeholders in the portable toilet market. They represent the interests of manufacturers, rental companies, and end-users, and work to promote safety and sanitation in the industry.

Industry associations such as the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) are important stakeholders in the portable toilet market. They represent the interests of manufacturers, rental companies, and end-users, and work to promote safety and sanitation in the industry. Waste Management Companies: Waste management companies are also stakeholders in the portable toilet market as they collect and dispose of waste from the portable toilets.

Drivers & Restraints

Building Out Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure Will Accelerate Market Growth

It was stated that federal spending as well as state and municipal government institutions will collectively provide funding for infrastructure programs in both developed and developing nations. Mobile toilet producers will have fantastic potential to significantly boost their revenue as a result of the implementation of this infrastructure plan. Due to its vast range of sophisticated uses, this technology is essential in factories, healthcare facilities, and other public spaces. Construction sites and manufacturing facilities are well-positioned to benefit from infrastructure investments in the context of the global market. These factors will result in an increase in the portable toilet market share.



Many business realists see the political rivalry between the United States and China as a contest between great powers. It is depicted as a fierce, protracted battle between the generalists in foreign policy which may hamper the portable toilet market growth.

Segmentation:

By Type

Portable Toilet

Portable Restrooms

By Application

Construction Sites

Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.)

Public Places

Healthcare

Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.)

Others (Marine, etc.)

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Increased Standard of Living



Given the rapid ongoing infrastructure expansions throughout the developing nations, Asia Pacific is expected to experience exponential growth throughout the forecast period. The most populous countries in the world, China and India, are exhibiting an increase in the standard of living. Increased investments have been observed in manufacturing facilities, public spaces, and residential and commercial construction projects. Given the requirement to provide the workforce with a safe and hygienic defecation facility, these factors are anticipated to boost both the demand and supply of portable lavatory solutions throughout the region.



Competitive Landscape



Strategic Partnerships Assist Leading Players Hold Significant Share



Leading companies are reviewing their product lines for portable toilets to produce differentiated products and maintain a clean and healthy atmosphere. Therefore, it is leading to strategic mergers and acquisitions for possible long-term growth. The installation of portable toilets (also known as trailer toilets) in public areas such as construction sites is thus in greater demand.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Portable Toilet Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Portable Toilet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Portable Toilet Portable Restrooms By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Portable Toilet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Portable Toilet Portable Restrooms By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) By Country (USD) United States By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) Canada By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) Mexico By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.)



TOC Continued…

