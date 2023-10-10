Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas 2023-2027: Brazil and Mexico - Emerging as Key Players in the Americas' Polyurethane Market with Promising Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, polyurethane product production in the Americas surged to an impressive 5.29 million tonnes, marking a notable 3.4% increase from the previous year. The North American region, with the United States taking the lead, held a dominant position, contributing a substantial 70% to the overall production output. Looking ahead to 2023, the industry anticipates a more modest growth rate of 1.1%, largely influenced by a slowdown in construction activities in both the US and Canada, along with economic instability observed in select South American nations.

However, despite these challenges, the future outlook remains optimistic, as projections indicate that by 2027, the total polyurethane production in the Americas is expected to scale up to approximately 6.15 million tonnes.

Notable Country Insights:

The US is the largest polyurethane market in the Americas, contributing to 70% of production.

Brazil and Mexico are significant players in the region, with promising growth rates.

Colombia stands out with a growth rate of 7.8% in 2022.

Venezuela, although experiencing growth, faces ongoing economic volatility.

End-Use Sector Highlights:

Rigid foam represents the largest end-use market for polyurethane in the Americas, with a 37% share.

Flexible foam follows closely at 29%, while other categories like CASE products and binders contribute lower volumes.

Rigid foam experienced the highest growth rate in 2022, soaring by 7.3%, driven by applications such as flexible-faced panels and spray foam.

Elastomers production increased by 5.8%, driven by various applications and their resilience during downturns in specific industries.

Challenges and Future Trends:

Construction activity in the US and Canada has slowed down, impacting the polyurethane market.

The rigid foam sector is expected to grow at a more moderate rate of 2.4% in 2023, influenced by the construction downturn.

The report highlights the potential for renewable raw materials, which could gain market share due to the industry's focus on sustainability and reduced carbon footprint.

This comprehensive market report delves into the intricate details of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market in the Americas. Providing insights into market trends, consumption estimates, and forecasts from 2022 to 2027, this report is a vital resource for industry stakeholders.

Geographical Coverage:

North America (Canada, Mexico, USA)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, Venezuela)

Polyurethane Raw Materials:

The report offers consumption estimates for various polyurethane raw materials in each country, with the base year as 2022 and forecasts extending to 2027. The raw materials covered include:

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol (aliphatic & aromatic)

PTHF Polyol

Acrylic Polyol

Market Segmentation:

The report provides detailed data tables on the production of polyurethane products, consumption of related raw materials, and summaries of key market trends. It is presented in eight volumes, categorizing the market into different end-use sectors:

Flexible Foam: Polyether Slabstock

HR/CMHR Slabstock

Polyester Slabstock

Viscoelastic Foam

Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating

Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles

Other Transport Foam

Carpet Backing & NVH

Furniture Components

Semi-rigid Foam

Integral Skin Foam

Furniture Component Foam

Bedding Foam

Vehicle Foam

Recycled Foam Rigid Foam: Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous)

Flexible-Faced Panels

Slabstock

Sprayed Foam (SPF)

Commercial Refrigeration

Domestic Refrigeration

Water Heaters

One-Component Foam (OCF)

Moulded Rigid Foam

Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation

Other Coatings: Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior)

Auto OEM

Auto Refinish

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Coatings

Maintenance Coatings

Marine Coatings

Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings

Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings

Textile & Leather Coatings

Wood & Furniture Coatings

Other Adhesives: Automotive

Construction

Flexible Packaging

Footwear

General Assembly

Other Sealants: Auto Direct Glazing

Construction

Insulated Glazing

Other Transport Elastomers: Cast Elastomers

Fibres/Spandex

Microcellular Footwear

RIM/RRIM

Technical Microcellular

TPU

Synthetic Leather Resin

Other Binders: Forest Products

Foundry Core

Rubber Crumb

Other

This report provides a comprehensive view of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market in the Americas, offering detailed insights into market dynamics, consumption trends, and future projections. It is a valuable resource for industry stakeholders seeking to navigate this evolving landscape.



