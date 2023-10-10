Carmot Therapeutics Announces that Preliminary Phase 1 Results Support Once-daily Oral Dosing for its Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Candidate CT-996

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. (Carmot), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing therapeutics for people with metabolic diseases, today announced preliminary data from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CT-996, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) currently being evaluated in a first-in-human clinical trial in participants with obesity or overweight.



Preliminary Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) results support once-daily (QD) oral dosing of CT-996. Tolerability results have been consistent with the GLP-1 RA class with the majority of the adverse events being gastrointestinal-related and mostly mild in severity.

“We are very pleased to see these preliminary results following single dose administration of CT-996,” said Manu Chakravarthy, MD, PhD, Carmot’s Chief Scientific & Medical Officer. “We believe that the potential to offer a convenient, once-daily oral GLP-1 RA intervention as an alternative to an injection to treat obesity and its comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes, could be transformative. We look forward to reporting additional results from the multiple ascending dose cohorts evaluating CT-996 in participants with excess weight with and without type 2 diabetes.”

The CT-996 clinical trial is a multi-part, multi-cohort study comprising both single and multiple ascending doses administered to adults with obesity/overweight as well as multiple doses administered for up to 4 weeks in adults with obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes (T2D). The clinical trial is designed to enroll approximately 115 participants. More information on the Phase 1 trial can be found here NCT05814107.

Heather Turner, Carmot’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “The current era of effective and sustainable weight management using incretin-based obesity treatments is exciting and, I believe, has a long future with the potential to profoundly reshape the lives of people living with obesity and diabetes. Carmot has three differentiated clinical-stage programs, which may demonstrate clinically meaningful weight loss and glycemic control.”

About CT-996

CT-996 is a once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). CT-996 was designed to exhibit signaling bias on the GLP-1 receptor, resulting in activation of cAMP with minimal to no recruitment of ß-arrestin. The ongoing Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of single and multiple ascending doses of CT-996 in participants with overweight/obesity and in cohorts of participants with overweight/obesity and with T2D.