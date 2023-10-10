Global Active Data Warehousing Market 2023-2028: Data Governance Takes Center Stage in Active Data Warehousing as Regulatory Requirements Increase

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Data Warehousing Market by Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Active Data Warehousing market is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing demand for real-time data analytics, the vast amount of data generated by organizations, and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Active Data Warehousing focuses on delivering real-time or near-real-time data to end-users, enabling rapid decision-making and providing timely, accurate, and relevant data to business analysts and decision-makers.

This approach is supported by advanced technologies like in-memory computing, columnar databases, and parallel processing, which allow for the quick processing of large datasets.

Market Size and Growth:

The global active data warehousing market reached approximately US$ 9.94 billion in 2022.

It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.80% during 2023-2028.

By 2028, the market is projected to reach US$ 16.82 billion.

Key Market Drivers:

Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics: Businesses are increasingly seeking real-time data analytics capabilities to respond quickly to market changes and customer demands. Active Data Warehousing enables organizations to make informed decisions promptly. Data Volume and Variety: The growing volume, velocity, and variety of data generated by organizations create a strong demand for solutions that can manage and process data in real time, extracting insights and value more efficiently. IoT Utilization: The proliferation of IoT devices and digital technologies has led to a massive increase in data generated by sensors and devices. Active Data Warehousing plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing this data in real time. Advanced Technologies: In-memory computing, columnar databases, and parallel processing technologies enhance the efficiency of data processing in active data warehousing solutions, making them more attractive to organizations. Cloud Computing: The availability of cloud-based data warehousing solutions has made it easier and cost-effective for organizations to implement active data warehousing, as it provides high-performance computing and storage resources in the cloud. Data Governance and Compliance: Ensuring data security, accuracy, and compliance with regulatory requirements is increasingly important. Active Data Warehousing helps organizations implement robust data governance policies and controls while enabling real-time analytics.

Market Segmentation:

The active data warehousing market is segmented based on deployment mode, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

Deployment Modes:

Cloud-based: Organizations can leverage cloud-based active data warehousing solutions, which offer scalability and flexibility. On-premises: Some organizations prefer on-premises solutions, maintaining control over their data infrastructure.

Enterprise Sizes:

Large Enterprises: These organizations typically have complex data needs and require advanced data warehousing solutions. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): SMEs also benefit from active data warehousing solutions, tailored to their requirements.

Industry Verticals:

BSFI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance): The BSFI sector represents a significant portion of the active data warehousing market. Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Public Sector, Retail, Media and Entertainment, and Others: These industry verticals also contribute to the market's growth.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Cloudera Inc. (Sky Parent Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Snowflake Computing Inc.

Teradata Corporation

VMware Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

How has the global active data warehousing market performed, and what is its growth outlook?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

How are different deployment modes, enterprise sizes, and industry verticals contributing to market growth?

Which regions and countries represent attractive opportunities in the active data warehousing market?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



