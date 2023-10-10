Inuvo's IntentKey Solution Enables Audience Targeting on Safari Browser, Despite Apple’s New Privacy Restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announced today that by using its IntentKey solution, advertisers can reach their desired audiences on Apple's Safari browser across the open web in a compliant manner despite new privacy restrictions introduced in iOS 17.



Apple’s updated operating system contains additional privacy protections that restrict the ability of third-party companies to track users' web browsing habits, which poses challenges for marketers targeting audiences and seeking campaign performance insights when consumers are using a Safari browser.

Inuvo's AI solution, IntentKey, is uniquely positioned to provide a cookieless, identity-less solution that aligns with Apple's privacy stance while enabling improved audience targeting and measurement.

"Apple is systematically eliminating the use of a consumer's identity for the targeting of advertising,” said Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo. “They have facilitated private browsing, eliminated third-party and limited first-party cookies, obfuscated email addresses, and, now in their latest update, removed URL tracking parameters. With IntentKey, we're able to help our clients achieve their marketing goals on Safari without compromising on privacy compliance or performance."

Using real-time AI models generated from knowledge gained from crawling the entire open web, Inuvo is able to detect user intent without using traditional identity tactics like cookies, third-party consumer data, IP addresses, and user fingerprinting. The models are constantly updated to reflect changes in interest and behavior, analyzing huge volumes of data in real-time that model audiences and optimize campaigns. The technical infrastructure allows rapid pattern recognition that leads to immediate decisions regarding the placement of advertising.

Since Inuvo’s large-language-based AI is not reliant on consumer data, the ability to discover and target audiences is not impacted by the privacy changes occurring within Safari and other browsers.

IntentKey enables granular, concept-based targeting for Safari web traffic, with an approach that collects no personally identifiable information from users. Combined with integrated AI that also optimizes media spend across channels in real-time, IntentKey drives higher returns for advertisers struggling to reach Safari audiences.

"At a time when advertisers are rightfully concerned about reaching Safari users, IntentKey provides a solution to the industry's largest problem: consumer privacy," said Howe. "We look forward to working with more partners to ensure compliant, effective targeting on iOS and other platforms moving forward."

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

