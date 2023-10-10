PRIDE Industries Recognized by the National Organization on Disability as a 2023 Leading Disability Employer

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has just been named a 2023 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD), earning the right to display the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal . This important recognition, given once a year, spotlights the transformative contributions made by business leaders in promoting employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also honors those organizations that prioritize diversity, equity, and importantly, accessibility, setting a high standard for others to follow.

“As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we are honored to once again be recognized by the National Organization on Disability,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “PRIDE Industries has embraced inclusivity for more than five decades. And that’s why I can say with certainty that a diverse workforce is a strong workforce.”

Leading Disability Employer Seal recipients are determined based on data provided by companies on the NOD Employment Tracker™ . The Tracker is the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand which employment practices correlate to improved talent outcomes related to hiring, retention, and advancement of people with disabilities. It benchmarks organizations of any size in six disability and veterans’ inclusion focus areas, including strategy, talent outcome metrics, climate and culture, talent sourcing, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.

"Organizations like PRIDE Industries understand that by harnessing the talents of people with disabilities, they reap the benefits of a more innovative, diverse, and dedicated workforce,” said NOD President Carol Glazer. “The Leading Disability Employer Seal honors organizations who have not only embraced inclusivity but have taken concrete steps to break down barriers for individuals with disabilities and create an environment for all to thrive.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60 percent of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council, and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

