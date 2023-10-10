Smart TV Market Accelerates at 11% CAGR to Top US$ 672.26 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Smart TV Market is valued at US$ 236.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.
Smart TVs, also known as connected TVs, are televisions equipped with integrated Internet connectivity and interactive features. These TVs allow users to access a wide range of digital content, streaming services, and apps, making them a centerpiece of modern home entertainment systems. The convergence of television and internet technologies is revolutionizing the way people consume media, providing seamless access to online content, gaming, social media, and much more.
With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) media services, consumers are increasingly shifting towards online streaming platforms for entertainment. Smart TVs provide a seamless way to access these services on a larger screen, making them more appealing than traditional cable or satellite TV. The demand for smart TVs is increasing rapidly due to the rising accessibility and affordability of internet connectivity globally.
Manufacturers of smart TVs are continuously adding advanced features to smart TVs, such as voice control, AI-powered recommendations, 4K and 8K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology, and more. These features are elevating the viewing experience and enticing consumers to upgrade their older televisions.
Smart TVs are becoming central components of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, enabling users to connect and control other smart devices within their homes. Integration with smart home platforms allows users to manage lighting, security cameras, and other IoT-enabled devices seamlessly. As consumers are seeking more personalized and interactive entertainment experiences, the demand for smart TVs is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global smart TV market is forecasted to reach US$ 672.26 billion by 2033.
- Demand for full HD smart TVs is set to rise at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.
- Rapid technological advancements and the popularity of streaming services will drive the demand for smart TVs in the United States.
- The German market for smart TVs is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% through 2033.
- Sales of smart TVs in Japan are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.
“Integration of AI-powered systems and smart assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Siri is further driving the sales of smart TVs”, says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Segments of Smart TV Industry Research Report
|By Resolution Type
|By Technology
|By Screen Size
|By Distribution Channel
|By End Use
|
|
|
|
|
Winning Strategy
Leading manufacturers of smart TVs are continuously investing in R&D to modify their televisions with new features considering the customer’s demand. They are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to advance their product folios and earn major market shares.
- Apple announced the release of their newest Apple TV 4K in March 2021. This upgraded version offers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision, providing customers with the best possible quality for their favourite content.
Key Companies Profiled
- Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Haier Group
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Konka
- LeEco
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Videocon Industries Ltd.
- VIZIO
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart TV market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on resolution type (full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV, 8K TV), technology (LED, OLED, QLED), screen size (below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, above 65 inches), distribution channel (online, offline), and end use (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
