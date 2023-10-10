Smart TV Market Accelerates at 11% CAGR to Top US$ 672.26 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Smart TV Market is valued at US$ 236.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.

Smart TVs, also known as connected TVs, are televisions equipped with integrated Internet connectivity and interactive features. These TVs allow users to access a wide range of digital content, streaming services, and apps, making them a centerpiece of modern home entertainment systems. The convergence of television and internet technologies is revolutionizing the way people consume media, providing seamless access to online content, gaming, social media, and much more.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 672.26 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) media services, consumers are increasingly shifting towards online streaming platforms for entertainment. Smart TVs provide a seamless way to access these services on a larger screen, making them more appealing than traditional cable or satellite TV. The demand for smart TVs is increasing rapidly due to the rising accessibility and affordability of internet connectivity globally.

Manufacturers of smart TVs are continuously adding advanced features to smart TVs, such as voice control, AI-powered recommendations, 4K and 8K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology, and more. These features are elevating the viewing experience and enticing consumers to upgrade their older televisions.

Smart TVs are becoming central components of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, enabling users to connect and control other smart devices within their homes. Integration with smart home platforms allows users to manage lighting, security cameras, and other IoT-enabled devices seamlessly. As consumers are seeking more personalized and interactive entertainment experiences, the demand for smart TVs is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart TV market is forecasted to reach US$ 672.26 billion by 2033.

Demand for full HD smart TVs is set to rise at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.

Rapid technological advancements and the popularity of streaming services will drive the demand for smart TVs in the United States.

The German market for smart TVs is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% through 2033.

Sales of smart TVs in Japan are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

“Integration of AI-powered systems and smart assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Siri is further driving the sales of smart TVs”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Smart TV Industry Research Report

By Resolution Type By Technology By Screen Size By Distribution Channel By End Use Full HD TV

HD TV

4K UHD TV

8K TV LED

OLED

QLED Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches Online

Offline Residential

Commercial



Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of smart TVs are continuously investing in R&D to modify their televisions with new features considering the customer’s demand. They are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to advance their product folios and earn major market shares.

Apple announced the release of their newest Apple TV 4K in March 2021. This upgraded version offers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision, providing customers with the best possible quality for their favourite content.

Key Companies Profiled

Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Haier Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Konka

LeEco

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Videocon Industries Ltd.

VIZIO

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart TV market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on resolution type (full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV, 8K TV), technology (LED, OLED, QLED), screen size (below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, above 65 inches), distribution channel (online, offline), and end use (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

