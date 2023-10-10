MKS Instruments Releases Third Annual Environmental, Social, Governance Report

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (MKS), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today released its third annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights MKS’ continued commitment to ESG issues.

“At MKS, we go where the hardest problems are,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and we believe that MKS is uniquely positioned to create solutions that help address this challenge.”

Mr. Lee added, “We also recognize we have a responsibility to operate our own business in a responsible manner. We strive to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and believe we can help our customers do the same. Our vision is to enable technologies that transform our world. As more and more of our customers and value chain partners set ambitious decarbonization goals, MKS is committed to supporting their progress in furthering global environmental efforts.”

The Report details the progress MKS has made toward the achievement of its key ESG objectives. Highlights include:

Our renewed sustainability strategy, governance, and organization.



Consolidated environmental and social metrics across key parameters following the closing of the Atotech acquisition in August 2022.



Expanded data collection of environmental metrics across emissions, water, and waste for our global operations.



Our commitment to setting emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).



Our continued focus on global diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and improved scoring in our second annual employee engagement survey.



The Report is available to view here and includes relevant disclosures related to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Company Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

Press Relations:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kerry Kelly, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com