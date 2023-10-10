Shipup Survey Unveils Underutilized Marketing Channels & Keys to Long-Term Brand Loyalty

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipup , a leader in the post-purchase technology market, today unveiled its inaugural US Consumer Survey Report. The report sought to obtain a multifaceted understanding of consumer behavior, satisfaction, and expectations, surveying 2,000 online shoppers from diverse age groups and across genders. Delving into the post-purchase journey of online shoppers in the United States, the report findings provide brands with invaluable insights and practical guidance for elevating post-purchase notifications, tracking mechanisms, returns processes, and more.



This comes as the U.S. emerges as a global e-commerce leader, where an estimated $1.1 trillion in sales this year is bolstered by three in five shoppers making weekly online purchases. This trend is particularly pronounced among young people aged 26 to 35, where 70% participate in weekly online orders. Key data points and findings for brands from the report include:

Post-purchase delivery excellence is key : 65% of American consumers would not return to a retailer after a poor delivery experience

: 65% of American consumers would not return to a retailer after a poor delivery experience Effective delivery issue notification systems are non-negotiable for consumers : 81% of consumers want to receive a notification when there is a delivery problem

: 81% of consumers want to receive a notification when there is a delivery problem Reliable delivery promises are essential : 60% of consumers find it more important that the package arrives on the promised date rather than the delivery being quick

: 60% of consumers find it more important that the package arrives on the promised date rather than the delivery being quick Transparency in purchase terms must be prioritized: 85% of respondents underscored the significance of comprehending purchase terms, policies, and other post-purchase services prior to finalizing their transactions

“Recognizing the wide-ranging habits of American consumers, from shopping frequency to post-purchase preferences, provides valuable insights and actionable intelligence for brands. In a competitive market, this report provides a roadmap for brands looking to gain a leading edge,” said Agop Ashjian, CEO of Shipup. “As more and more retailers turn to online shopping as their primary sales medium, this report underscores the need for effective and proactive communication in the post-purchase journey to retain and drive customer loyalty.”

In today's cost-conscious business environment, harnessing the post-purchase channel can enable retailers to achieve their profit goals without the need for substantial investments in acquiring new clients. Underscoring this fact, research from Klaviyo found that post-purchase messaging sees a 217% higher open rate, 500% higher click rate, and 90% higher revenue per recipient than an average email campaign.

Retailers often underestimate the importance of the post-purchase experience. It is vital for them to recognize it as an untapped marketing avenue that, when effectively leveraged, has the potential to substantially boost their bottom line.

For more information about Shipup visit www.shipup.co .

About Shipup

Shipup is a leader in the post-purchase experience. Our solution enables online retailers to deliver consistent and proactive communication that delights customers at every stage beyond purchase, from delivery to returns. We empower e-tailers to bolster their brand image, increase repeat purchases from loyal customers, and reduce support costs through data-driven decision making. Thanks to distinctive and tailored post-purchase journeys, Shipup brings brands closer to their clients. Trusted by 500+ brands including L’Occitane, Specsavers, Withings and Printemps Retail, we revolutionize the post-purchase experience across 235 countries and track shipping data from more than 100 carriers worldwide.