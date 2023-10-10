Progress Introduces LoadMaster 360, a Powerful New Platform for Deploying, Operating and Troubleshooting Applications and Delivery Infrastructure

New SaaS platform empowers IT teams to fight application downtime with real-time insights and improved cross-team collaboration – all through a unified, intuitive interface

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the launch of Progress® LoadMaster® 360, a cloud-based unified application delivery platform, providing organizations with a single-pane-of-glass experience to deploy, operate and troubleshoot applications and delivery infrastructure. With a consolidated view of all data in one place, Progress® Kemp® LoadMaster® customers have a powerful new tool to decrease downtime and provide the seamless application experience their customers expect.



Organizations struggle to provide IT teams with the tools they need to ensure the resilience of their application delivery infrastructure. The various apps and clouds organizations run often come with tools such as load balancing, and this can create silos, resulting in missed alerts, ineffective cross-team communication and delays in addressing critical issues. According to recent research from Uptime Institute, over 60% of outages result in at least $100,000 in total losses, increasing the importance of load balancing as an enabler of application performance and resilience.

With today’s release of LoadMaster 360, Progress provides current and new LoadMaster customers with a single source of information, eliminating the risk of downtime caused by the complexity of application delivery and data disparity. The consolidated in-context insights, streamlined workflows and next-level issue management empower them to prevent outages, maximize their application experience and bring more value to the business – all while working in alignment.

With LoadMaster 360, organizations receive:

Intuitive, modern experience - Optimize your workflows through modern UI, which offers visually compelling data modeling capabilities.



Incident management - Manage issues when they occur with context-rich critical alerts for a timely response. Get notifications externally to ensure you know about critical issues when they occur.



Certificate lifecycle management - Gain insights into your certificate estate and prevent outages by receiving notifications on expiring certificates.

Application analytics and telemetry - Access comprehensive dashboards and custom reports to monitor application performance, health and security.



"In the world of application experience, uptime is the currency of success," said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress. "Simplifying LoadMaster application delivery, we are enabling organizations to fight the risk of downtime efficiently and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. LoadMaster 360 is an investment in the future.”

LoadMaster 360 application delivery platform requires Progress Kemp LoadMaster, the industry’s top-rated load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) across all major third-party product review websites, including Gartner Peer Insights.

LoadMaster 360 application delivery platform is available today. For more information and a demo, click here.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress, Kemp, LoadMaster, and LoadMaster 360 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

pr@progress.com