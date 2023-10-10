Bazaarvoice acquires the affable.ai creator marketing platform, becoming the first-of-a-kind integrated creator platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of full-funnel authentic user-generated content solutions, announced today the acquisition of the affable.ai platform from Affable Technologies. With the affable.ai platform, Bazaarvoice adds creator discovery and management technology to its existing creator-managed services. This ensures clients can build a creator marketing strategy with the choice of service options that best suits their social commerce needs.



“We are thrilled to acquire affable.ai, a leading technology platform specializing in AI-driven influencer marketing solutions,” said Keith Nealon, CEO of Bazaarvoice. “The creator economy will double in size to $480 billion by 2027, and there is no better time for Bazaarvoice to expand our product portfolio to address our customers’ evolving full-funnel content marketing and commerce needs.”

The acquisition of the affable.ai platform accelerates Bazaarvoice customers’ ability to harness the power of social commerce, by activating content across their communities of everyday customers, creators, and brand ambassadors. According to a recent study commissioned by Bazaarvoice, creator content is the most used type of content by e-commerce sites, after branded content.

“Our vision is to seamlessly integrate affable.ai with both our Social Commerce and Content Activation Solutions, allowing clients the unique ability to create, curate, and manage content from a single interface, and connect the silos between their social and ecommerce strategies. When combined with Bazaarvoice’s unparalleled retail distribution networks, clients have the ability to amplify their creator content to more destinations where customers shop and to measure the ROI of content in terms of brand awareness and sales, with true full-funnel data for their campaigns, unlike any other solutions available today,” added Colby Smith, EVP & GM, Content Activation Solutions, Bazaarvoice.

“We built affable.ai with the belief that the future of commerce will be social-led and that creators and influencers will help brands scale their reach through authentic, trusted voices. We are excited to realize this vision faster with Bazaarvoice's leadership and expertise in social commerce," added Nisarg Shah, co-founder, CEO of Affable Technologies, Inc.

To learn more about Bazaarvoice creator capabilities, visit bazaarvoice.com/creator-partnership

About Affable.ai

affable.ai is a leading technology platform specializing in AI-driven influencer marketing solutions. With a mission to empower brands and marketers, affable.ai combines cutting-edge AI technology with deep industry expertise to optimize influencer marketing campaigns. The platform’s innovative solutions provide real-time influencer and audience analytics, fraud detection, and performance measurement tools to enhance campaign effectiveness and ROI.

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contacts:

Eleanor Simpson

Bazaarvoice

Eleanor.Simpson@bazaarvoice.com

Lauren Venticinque

Bazaarvoice

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com