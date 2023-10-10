AutoScheduler Now Available on SAP® Store

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform, AutoScheduler, is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. AutoScheduler takes data from SAP ERP solutions and uses capacity-constrained schedules to create plans and schedules that optimize the warehouse.



“Adding AutoScheduler to the SAP Store will be an invaluable resource for companies needing to speed fulfillment operations, optimize warehouse resources, and better manage inventory,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Many of our customers and prospects use SAP ERP solutions and are searching for ways to improve supply chain operations. AutoScheduler will help them orchestrate warehouse operations to drive value and efficiencies through the supply chain.”

AutoScheduler.AI enables organizations to:

Combines disparate data from multiple systems, converges supply chain activities, and prescriptively creates fulfillment plans that orchestrate campus operations for optimized efficiency. Properly orchestrated facilities work harmoniously to get inventory shipped on time and in full.

Prescribe the optimal workflow for operations using constraint-based mathematics and digital twins to minimize touches and ensure on-time, in-full fulfillment.

Crossdock more frequently to keep inventory and activities steady so everything is on time and available for fulfillment.

Minimize the number of transfer shipments by automatically shifting dock locations to reduce the number of moves among warehouses, which helps to speed fulfillment.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. For each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

AutoScheduler.AI is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.

