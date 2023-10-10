Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Research Report 2023-2028 - Industry 4.0 and 5G Technologies Fueling ASRS Innovation and Growth"

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, E-Commerce, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASRS market is estimated to be worth USD 8.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9%

This report provides valuable insights for market leaders and newcomers by offering information on approximate revenues for the overall ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) market and its related segments.

Stakeholders can leverage this report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, strengthen their market position, and devise effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, it offers valuable information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key players in the ASRS market include Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), and Kardex Holding AG (Switzerland).

The ASRS market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand in the e-commerce and automotive sectors. These industries, known for their complex supply chains and rapid inventory turnover, require highly efficient and precise storage and retrieval solutions.

ASRS systems address these needs by automating warehouse operations, reducing errors, and optimizing space utilization. Additionally, the growing emphasis on inventory management and control, driven by the need for cost reduction and enhanced customer service, has accelerated the adoption of ASRS.

Europe boasts a well-established industrial and manufacturing sector, encompassing automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, all of which benefit from the efficiency gains offered by ASRS technology. Moreover, European countries prioritize sustainability and resource optimization, further driving the adoption of ASRS systems to enhance warehouse space utilization and reduce energy consumption.

The region faces exceptionally high labor costs, prompting manufacturers in European countries to embrace automated solutions as a means of reducing overall operational expenses. By implementing these solutions, manufacturers can maintain competitiveness by efficiently managing their warehousing operations.

Furthermore, Europe's commitment to technological innovation and digitalization has catalyzed the growth of the ASRS market, positioning the continent as a hub for advanced automation solutions in warehousing and logistics.

Unit Load to hold the largest in ASRS market in 2022

A unit load ASRS is a storage-retrieval machine (SRM) or a crane designed to handle large machinery or equipment (i.e., pallets, gaylords, drums, racks, etc.) that typically weigh over 400 lbs. his system excels in optimizing space utilization by stacking pallets densely, reducing the need for manual labor, and minimizing errors in retrieval and storage processes.

Additionally, unit load ASRS is known for its scalability, making it adaptable to a wide range of industries and storage requirements. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with warehouse management software and other automated systems further enhances its appeal in modern supply chain operations.

Food & Beverages vertical to hold the largest share of ASRS market in 2022

The food & beverages vertical has undergone a significant evolution in recent years. The growing trend of consuming processed food and packaged eatables is driving the need for advanced manufacturing and warehousing solutions among manufacturers.

In the food & beverages vertical, the time-to-market of finished products is significantly less due to the perishability of products. Technological advances in cold chain storage and transport and the growing acceptance of frozen foods among consumers are a few factors influencing the growth of the ASRS market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Asrs Market

Unit Load Segment to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

Food & Beverages and Automotive Verticals to Capture Substantial Market Size in 2023

India and China to Register Significantly High CAGR in Global Asrs Market from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

Delivery of High-Density Secured Asrs to Multi-Story Facility Comprising High-Value Objects

Deployment of Scalable Asrs from Addverb Technologies to Increase Production Capacity of Fmcg Products

Implementation of Asrs to Ensure Error-Free Picking and Order Fulfillment Applications

Adoption of Asrs by Reitan Distribution to Automate Pallet Storage and Picking Operations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strong Focus on Efficient Space Utilization and Cost Saving

Increased Adoption of Asrs in E-Commerce Sector

Heightened Emphasis on Achieving Operational Excellence Through Precise and Efficient Inventory Management

Significant Demand for Asrs from Automakers

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Requirement for Technical Experts to Oversee System Operations

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia-Pacific

Lucrative Opportunities Presented by Thriving Healthcare Sector

Challenges

Production and Revenue Losses due to Unwanted Faults and Downtime

Designing Flexible and Scalable Asrs due to Rapidly Changing Technology and Customer Requirements

Technology Analysis

Industry 4.0

5G

Machine Learning

Robotic Process Automation

Predictive Analytics

Digital Twin Model Builder

Voice Recognition

Company Profiles

Key Players

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Ssi Schaefer

Tgw Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Holding Ag

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg

Honeywell International Inc.

Kion Group Ag

Knapp Ag

Kuka Ag

Mecalux, S.A.

System Logistics S.P.A.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Ihi Corporation

Other Players

Automation Logistics Corporation

Autocrib

Ferretto Group Spa

Hanel GmbH & Co. Kg

Invata Intralogistics

Mias GmbH

Ocado Group plc

Sencorpwhite, Inc

Viastore Systems GmbH

Vidmar

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olb63i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment