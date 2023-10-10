GCC Waste Management Market Size to Surpass $89.54 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GCC waste management market size was USD 51.91 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 57.81 billion in 2022 to USD 89.54 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “GCC Waste Management Market, 2022-2029.”

The report provides elaborate information regarding the GCC waste management market trends, future prospects, growth drivers, regions, and obstacles. Besides these, it highlights all the segments of the market and states the leading ones separately. It further pin-points the competition dynamics to offer comprehensive data about the competitive edge.

GCC Waste Management Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.5 % 2029 Value Projection USD 89.54 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 51.91 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 92 Segments covered By Disposal Method, By Waste Type, By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Focus Toward Smart Technologies to Bolster Growth Increasing Demand for Mining Waste Co-Disposal to Surge Demand

Drivers and Restraints:





Growing Demand for Mining Waste Co-Disposal to Elevate Demand





In the co-disposal procedure of managing mining waste, rock as well as fine residues are incorporated and disposed. The chief motive of this process is to enhance the chemical steadiness of these mining wastes. Numerous techniques have been created grounded on location process and the degree of mixing. This technique has definite benefits over conservative methods. This method greatly diminishes water consumption and wastewater management. Additionally, co-disposal makes building of tailing dams pointless, and thus saving area and decreasing costs. Conclusively, co-disposal techniques have a deteriorated environmental influence.

Nevertheless, the management of waste has an elevated cost in terms of revenue cost and investment. The advancement of incinerators, landfills, and reprocessing machinery contributes to the prime capital cost of systems across the world.



COVID-19 Impact:

Segmentation:



Landfill Segment to Lead the Market Encouraged by Lower Costs

The market is segmented into landfill, incineration, and recycling based on disposal method. The landfill segment led the market among the disposal methods in 2021.

Municipal Solid Waste Holds Prime GCC Waste Management Market Share Owing to Elevated Adoption of Treatment Procedures

On the basis of waste type, the market is segregated into municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, industrial hazardous waste, medical hazardous waste, waste of electrical and electronic equipment, agricultural waste, slaughterhouse waste, and other waste types.The market is classified across six GCC nations, involving Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait.

Report Coverage:



The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the GCC waste management market growth are shared in the report.

Regional Insights:



Saudi Arabia to Lead Stoked by Advancements in Waste Management Techniques

The market is classified across prime GCC nations, comprising Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait. The UAE has been further categorized across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and others. Saudi Arabia maintained its dominance in the market among the nations in 2021, predominantly owing to the huge quantity of total waste created. The Saudi Arabia waste management market was valued at USD 17.97 billion in 2021 and is predicted to upsurge during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Chief Business-related Proclamations by Important Players to Sway Market Dynamics

Essential companies in the market often make key declarations concerning a few business moves, which, in turn, impact the market either positively or adversely. Players procure companies, unveil new products, engage in partnership contracts, sign agreements with government establishments, and so on.



Key Industry Development:

October 2021: Enviroserve declared that the recycling unit in Dubai will be able to handle 14 times more e-waste than it presently does. It administers waste from 10 nations in the Middle East and Africa and can reprocess up to 98% of an electronic device's material into raw materials sold to producers in the IT, automotive, and construction industries.



List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Averda (UAE)

EnviroServe (UAE)

Suez Middle East Recycling LLC (UAE)

Green Mountains (UAE)

Blue LLC (UAE)

Envac (Sweden)

SEPCO Environment (Saudi Arabia)

BEEAH Group (UAE)

Dulsco Qatar (Qatar)

Al Haya Enviro (Qatar)

