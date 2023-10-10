SOHM Collaborates with University of Arizona Center for Innovation to Advance ABBIE, a Groundbreaking Non-Viral Gene-Editing Technology

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces:

SOHM has entered into development collaboration with the University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) to propel ABBIE, a non-viral gene-editing kit technology.

UACI is a leading science and tech startup incubator that is directly connected to the University of Arizona.

The University of Arizona is renowned for its contributions to the scientific community, ranking among the nation’s top 50 public universities by U.S. News & World Report and the top 20 in research expenditures among all public universities by the National Science Foundation.

SOHM chose to advance the revolutionary ABBIE at UACI because of the robust resources and specialized infrastructure.

SOHM will establish offices and a wet lab bench, utilizing the best-practices environment with certified Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) to fast-track development. This flexibility will allow SOHM’s ABBIE to “rent-a-bench," expand the lab space, and accelerate growth plans.

“We are delighted to assist SOHM and the development of ABBIE technology. UACI offers comprehensive support, including SBIR grant assistance, access to core research facilities, award opportunities and investor networking. Our Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) facilities provide an ideal environment for technology growth, from conceptualization to clinical application. We are confident that ABBIE will thrive through our program,” said Eric Smith, executive director of UACI.

ABBIE is a platform for non-viral gene editing technology that will enable the rapid introduction of genes of interest while offering same-day screening. ABBIE non-viral gene-editing kits will be developed into cell-based therapies, biologics and diagnostics.

Non-viral gene-editing methods are considered safer and potentially more efficient for therapeutic applications.

Non-viral gene-edits will eliminate concerns related to immune responses and insertional mutagenesis associated with viral vectors.

Non-viral gene-editing platforms are at the forefront of research and development in the field of genetics, offering promising avenues for treating genetic diseases, and advancing biological research.

Dr. David Aguilar, SOHM's Chief Operating Officer, shared with Carol A. Stewart, vice president of Tech Parks Arizona and UACI president, the following:

“I am thrilled to reconnect with my alma mater through UACI. Having experienced the university's world-class research facilities firsthand, I am confident in the success of ABBIE under this collaboration. UACI has supported the company’s development. We recognize that this relationship will only deepen with the new lab operations.”

SOHM anticipates monetizing ABBIE off-the-shelf, non-viral, gene-editing kits through licensing opportunities, as well as over-the-counter “knock-in” kits next year.

The global biotechnology kit market is estimated at $593 billion in 2022 with a 10.9% CAGR (*) between 2023 and 2030. (Source: 2023, GrandViewResearch.com.)

Interim updates on ABBIE’s development progress will be presented at key scientific conferences:

April 2024: American Association of Cancer Research 2024 in San Diego, California

May 2024: SynbioBeta 2024 in San Jose, California

* CAGR: compounded annual growth rate

About the UA Center for Innovation

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is a startup incubator network with outposts across the Southern Arizona region. For two decades, the program has directly served 250 companies, impacting thousands of entrepreneurs who have attracted $105.8M in capital. This is done by providing access to people, programming, and places that help entrepreneurs take their companies from idea to market. With the mission to fuel the Arizona economy, UACI works to help scale science and tech-based startups under the scope of Tech Parks Arizona creating university-based economic impact.

The University of Arizona is the home for two independently accredited medical schools and an annual research expenditure of $824 million.

The university is a Tier One Research institution that stands at the forefront of innovation and discovery.

To learn more about UACI, visit www.uaci.com

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of “Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

