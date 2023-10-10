Qlik Announces Dates for Qlik Connect, Its Annual Global Customer and Partner Event

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the dates for Qlik Connect, its annual global customer and partner event. Formerly known as QlikWorld, Qlik Connect is the only global event where Qlik’s customers, partners and product experts gather to learn, share ideas and explore all things data, analytics and AI. Qlik Connect will take place on June 3-5, 2024 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.



Every organization is looking to leverage AI for competitive advantage. Qlik Connect will help customers and partners learn how to bring their AI strategy to life through Qlik products, which enable organizations to build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases.

The event will include a full range of opportunities to learn about all things data, analytics and AI:

Inspiring keynotes from CEO Mike Capone and guest speakers

Insights into Qlik’s product roadmap and vision showcasing the power of Qlik and Talend

Exploring how Qlik Staige™ is helping organizations realize the full potential of AI

Numerous breakout sessions on innovations and real-world customer deployments

Hands-on workshops, trainings and exclusive certifications

An immersive show floor highlighting solutions at work and endless networking opportunities

When and Where:

Qlik Connect

June 3-5, 2024, Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, Florida.

To save the date and be notified on when registration opens, visit http://Qlikconnect.com.

About Qlik

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend®, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

