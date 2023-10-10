Turmeric Market Analysis: Unveiling CAGR of 11.5% Dynamics and US$ 191.94 million by 2030 Advancements-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a bright yellow spice that has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine, cooking, and religious ceremonies. It is native to South Asia and is a member of the ginger family (Zingiberaceae). Turmeric is well known for its distinct flavor, warm aroma, and vibrant color. The active compound responsible for its color and numerous health benefits is called curcumin.

Growing consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of turmeric, particularly its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is driving demand for Turmeric Market based dietary supplements and functional foods.

Key Highlights –

In March 2023, Cellavent launched turmeric ingredient produced by three lactobacillus strains that is said to offer the benefits of the botanical plus postbiotics and paraprobiotics. Three certified Lactobacillus strains, which result in various metabolites throughout the fermentation process, were used to make this novel fermentlife turmeric. The component is also believed to contain a variety of additional bioactive substances, such as essential oils, saponins, and peptides, in addition to the postbiotics and paraprobiotics.

Analyst View –

Turmeric is perceived as a natural and organic ingredient, aligning with consumer preferences for clean-label and natural products. This trend is boosting its use in the food and beverage industry. Turmeric is incorporated into various functional foods and nutraceuticals, including supplements and health beverages, to cater to consumers seeking natural remedies and wellness products.

Detailed Segmentation:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Raw and Processed

By Application- Industrial, Health and Personal Care Products, Commercial, and Household

By Distribution Channel- Direct Sales and Indirect Sales Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent player operating in the turmeric market includes,

Mountain Rose, Inc.

Naturex S.A.

Feel Good Foods Inc.

Organic Farm Share Ltd.

Gaia, Inc.

Windcrest Farm

Organic Spices Inc.

Arya

Wild Harvest Ltd

Aryan International.

Turmeric Market to the Trend:

Increasing Demand for Health and Wellness Products: Turmeric has gained popularity for its potential health benefits, particularly its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for turmeric-based supplements, beverages, and food products has been on the rise.

Growing Awareness of Turmeric's Medicinal Properties: Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has been studied for its potential to treat various health conditions. This has led to increased consumer awareness and interest in turmeric-based products, including dietary supplements and natural remedies.

Expansion of Organic and Natural Product Markets: Consumers are increasingly looking for organic and natural products, including turmeric. This has driven the demand for organic and sustainably sourced turmeric, which often commands premium prices.

Incorporation in Food and Beverage Industry: Turmeric is being used as a natural food coloring and flavoring agent in various food and beverage products. Its vibrant color and health benefits make it an attractive ingredient for manufacturers.

Rising Interest in Ayurvedic and Traditional Medicine: Turmeric is a key ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine, and there is growing global interest in traditional and alternative medicine practices. This has contributed to the demand for turmeric-based remedies and supplements.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is turmeric?

Turmeric is a spice derived from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, which is native to South Asia. It is known for its bright yellow color and is commonly used in cooking, particularly in Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines.

What is the primary active compound in turmeric?

The primary active compound in turmeric is curcumin. Curcumin is responsible for the spice's vibrant color and is also believed to have various health benefits.

What are the potential health benefits of turmeric?

Turmeric has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and medicinal properties. It is often used to support joint health, aid digestion, and promote overall well-being. Research is ongoing to explore its potential in managing various health conditions.

How is turmeric consumed?

Turmeric can be consumed in various forms, including ground spice for cooking, turmeric capsules or supplements, turmeric tea, and turmeric-infused beverages. It is also used in traditional medicine practices.

