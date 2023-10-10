Global Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to Reach USD 5.26 Billion in 2032 |Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market size was USD 2.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of nano Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) in industrial automation and process control is a kay factor driving market revenue growth. Nano PLCs are engineered to execute a range of functionalities related to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), including remote monitoring and control, cloud connectivity, data aggregation, visualization, and energy conservation. Manufacturing industries are rapidly incorporating industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platforms owing to rapid Internet penetration.



According to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 5.3 billion people or 66% world populations were using Internet in 2022. In addition, introduction of Fifth generation (5G) technology in smart factories is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to GSM Association, the number of 5G connections is expected to exceed 2 billion by 2025. 5G offers ultra-low latency enabled fast data transmission speeds, which are crucial for remotely monitoring and control manufacturing equipment and processes. Nano PLCs seamlessly incorporate device connectivity and are designed to serve large-scale manufacturing environments hosting a multitude of sensors, actuators, and control points.

However, high cost of capital (Capex) in manufacturing of nano PLCs is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Design, development and manufacturing of nano PLCs requires several cost intensive critical components such as Central Processing Unit (CPU), Input/Output (I/O) modules, optional communication modules, and highly skilled engineered personnel.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.58 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.3 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 5.26 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is consolidated, with few players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market report are:

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

Keyence Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

WAGO GmbH & Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Crouzet Automatismes SAS

Strategic Development

On 28 August 2023, Ma Eaton Corporation invested USD 500 Million in Texas and Wisconsin manufacturing and operations facility to support rising demand for its electrical solutions. The company is enhancing its manufacturing capacity and strengthening its ability to ensure a consistent supply of its solutions to customers in North America's utility, commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential markets.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fixed nano PLC segment is expected to account for largest share in the global nano PLC market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of fixed nano PLCs designed for essential industrial automation processes in machinery and equipment such as robotic arms, conveyors, motors, pumps, chillers, and other equipment. Fixed nano PLCs have a small form factor and unified structure that houses a power supply, CPU, and I/O components.

The automation segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth in the global nano PLC market rate over the forecast period attributed to rising use of nano PLCs in industrial automation. Nano PLCs are widely used in various industrial automation devices, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), conveyor systems, Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines, and material handling equipment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global nano PLC market in 2022. This is due to rapid procurement of Nano Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) in industrial automation and control. Nano PLCs are critical components in many industrial automation and control functions, including logic control, process control, data collecting, and remote monitoring. In addition, major competitors increasing export volume of Nano PLC is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For example, ABB Ltd, a prominent competitor in the Nano PLC market, is investing USD 170 million by 2024 to increase its competitive footprint in the U.S. by channeling investments into electrification and automation divisions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Fixed Nano PLC Modular Nano PLC

Central Processing Unit (CPU) Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Slow Speed CPU Medium Speed CPU High-Speed CPU

Communication Protocols Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Modbus Profibus EtherNet/Internet Protocol (IP) Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automation Assembly Lines Packaging Material Handling Process Control Flow Control Level Control Remote Monitoring Energy Management Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Renewable Energy Quality Control Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



