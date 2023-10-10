Consolidated Uranium Completes Initial Phase of Drilling at Tony M Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company”, “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased announce the completion of the initial phase of drilling at its 100%-owned Tony M Uranium Mine (“Tony M”) in southeastern Utah, as previously announced in a news release dated June 28, 2023. Tony M is one of three past producing uranium mines in Utah owned by CUR, and is a large-scale, fully developed and permitted underground mine that previously produced nearly one million pounds of U3O8 during two different periods of operation from 1979-1984 and from 2007-2008.



The Company has completed 21 of the up to 59 proposed combined conventional rotary and core holes, for approximately 16,240 feet of drilling (Figure 1). The 2023 program is designed to increase the density of drill holes, in order to upgrade “Inferred” mineral resources (as determined by the SLR International Corporation in their 2022 Technical Report on the Tony M project) to the “Indicated” mineral resource category and develop a detailed understanding of the distribution of vanadium mineralization in the deposit. Historically, there has been very little investigation of the vanadium potential at Tony M. CUR’s confirmation drill program in 2022 showed V2O5/U3O8 ratio ranges from an average of 1:1 to greater than 17:1 at various localities that within the mine area (see press release dated December 13, 2022).

The drill core recovered from this phase of drilling has been split, logged, and sampled, and the samples have been submitted to American Assay Labs in Reno for analytical determination of uranium and vanadium concentrations. Results are pending and will be detailed in a future news release. Results obtained from the first phase of 2023 drilling will be utilized to prioritize additional drilling at the project and are expected to guide technical studies including a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The Company is continuing to advance plans to reopen the underground mine workings in preparation for a potential restart of Tony M. This work program includes updating mine ventilation and escape plans, maintenance of the existing ventilation fans, surveying of the underground mine workings, rehabilitation of mine workings and ground support, and upgrading of utilities.

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Tony M Mine with 2023 drill holes





About Tony M Mine

Tony M is located in eastern Garfield County, southeastern Utah, approximately 66 air miles (107 kilometers) west northwest of the town of Blanding and 215 miles (347 kilometers) south-southeast of Salt Lake City. The project is the site of the Tony M underground uranium mine that was developed by Plateau Resources, a subsidiary of Consumer’s Power Company, in the mid- 1970s. Uranium and vanadium mineralization at Tony M is hosted in sandstone units of the Salt Wash Member of the Jurassic age Morrison Formation, one of the principal hosts for uranium deposits in the Colorado Plateau region of Utah and Colorado.

Tony M has been estimated to contain the following mineral resources:

Table 1: Summary of Mineral Resources – Effective Date September 9, 2022



Classification Tons

(short tons) Grade

(% eU 3 O 8 ) Contained Metal

(lbs. eU 3 O 8 ) Indicated 1,185,000 0.28 6,606,000 Inferred 404,000 0.27 2,218,000



Notes:



Source: Technical Report on the Tony M Project, Utah, USA Report for NI 43-101, prepared for Consolidated Uranium, Inc. by SLR International Corporation; Mark B. Mathisen, Qualified Person, Effective Date September 9, 2022. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for all Mineral Resource categories. Uranium Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.14% U3O8. The cut-off grade is calculated using a metal price of $65/lb U3O8. No minimum mining width was used in determining Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are based on a tonnage factory of 15 ft3/ton (Bulk density 0.0667 ton/ft3 or 2.14 t/m3). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Past production (1979-2008) has been removed from the Mineral Resource. Totals may not add due to rounding. Mineral Resources are 100% attributable to CUR and are in situ.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton: PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant of CUR who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

The Company is currently advancing its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado, with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

