Gravity Diagnostics’ Julie Brazil, COO, and Karen Hargett, CHRO, Nominated as Cincinnati Business Courier 2023 C-Suite Award Finalists

COVINGTON, KY – Julie Brazil, COO, and Karen Hargett, CHRO, of Gravity Diagnostics have been named as finalists for the 2023 Cincinnati Business Courier C-Suite Awards.

“I put my absolute trust in the great leadership team at Gravity Diagnostics. Julie and I founded this business seven years ago with a passion for changing the healthcare industry. Her commitment to our mission has been the steady drum moving us forward each day. Karen can be credited with upholding our company culture through a global pandemic and continues to advocate on behalf of our employees. My confidence in these two powerful leaders is beyond compare and I am deeply proud to have them recognized,” said Tony Remington, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity Diagnostics and 2022 C-Suite Award winner.

Julie Brazil serves as Gravity’s Co-Founder and COO. Her shared vision of “empowering individuals to take charge of their own healthcare destiny” has shaped the company. Under her leadership, Gravity has experienced explosive and sustainable growth, positioned well for continued positive impact on the community. Her background as a registered nurse and in the healthcare field gave her a unique perspective on the challenges patients face, and she has spearheaded both business-to business and business-to-consumer efforts with a laser focus on compliance and customer care.

Karen Hargett serves as Gravity’s Chief People Officer, leading all human resources and people management. The company experienced a growth rate of 2,767% over two years and was able to retain business operations in a culture of recognition, compliance, and care thanks to her efforts. Putting people first is her passion which can be seen through her employee advocacy and policy implementation.

The Cincinnati Business Courier recognizes top executives and their performances in regional business and nonprofits. 45 finalists in 8 categories were selected by independent judges. In this ninth year, all finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 12th.

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. The company is an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

