Autonomous Navigation Market for Airborne, Land, Marine, Space, & Weapons - Global Forecast to 2028: Increasing Adoption of 5G and Ai Fueling Opportunities

Autonomous navigation is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4%

The Autonomous Navigation Market study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on various segments and subsegments within the industry.

Its goal is to estimate the market's size and growth potential across different categories, including solutions, platforms, applications, and regions. The study also incorporates a detailed competitive analysis of key players in the market, offering insights into their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Autonomous navigation involves the capability of a vehicle or system to navigate and operate without direct human control, relying on advanced technologies like sensors, artificial intelligence, and algorithms to perceive the environment, make decisions, and execute actions. This technology has far-reaching implications for commercial and military applications.

The market for autonomous navigation is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of autonomous robots for logistics operations and their widespread use in commercial and military applications. However, challenges such as unproven performance in unfamiliar environments, inadequate high-level interfacing, and a lack of required infrastructure in developing countries are limiting the overall growth of the market.

In 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-largest region in the autonomous navigation market. The region has made significant strides in autonomous navigation, driven by technological advancements, substantial investments, and extensive research efforts.

This progress has led to the widespread integration of autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotic systems across various sectors like transportation, logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing. Asia Pacific is at the forefront of innovation, playing a pivotal role in expanding and enhancing autonomous navigation capabilities.

Within the platform segment, airborne autonomous navigation holds the second-largest share in 2023. Advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and connectivity have propelled the autonomous navigation capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This progress has led to significant improvements in areas like aerial surveillance, package delivery, and search and rescue operations, enhancing efficiency, safety, and scalability.

In the application segment, the commercial sector is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. It encompasses autonomous robots used in industries such as aviation, automotive, logistics, and marine.

Continuous research and development in robotics, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and edge computing capabilities are driving significant growth in the commercial segment. The demand for robotics in agriculture is also expected to rise, offering the potential to increase output while reducing costs.

Key players in the autonomous navigation market include Thales Group (France), Moog Inc. (US), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), RH Marine (Netherlands), and ABB (Switzerland).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Platforms in Commercial and Military Applications to Drive Market

Commercial Segment to Lead Market by 2028

Software Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Marine Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Unmanned Vehicles

Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Commercial and Military Applications

Improved Safety and Efficiency with Autonomous Navigation Technology

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Logistic Operations

Restraints

Unproven Performance in Unfamiliar Environments and Inadequate High-Level Interfacing

Lack of Required Infrastructure for Autonomous Systems in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of 5G and Ai

Growing Efforts Aimed at Advancing Autonomous Systems

Assistance and Services Offered by Autonomous Robots

Challenges

Vulnerability of Autonomous Systems to Cyber Threats due to Automation

Unclear Regulatory Framework for Use of Autonomous Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Autonomous Navigation Manufacturers

Autonomous Navigation Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-Use Industries

Industry Trends

Key Technological Trends in Autonomous Navigation Market

Navigation Technology for Autonomous Systems

Sensor Fusion Solutions

Control Algorithms

Research on Standard Operating Systems for Robots

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems-Based Inertial Navigation Systems

High-End Inertial Navigation Systems

Use Case Analysis

Autonomous Delivery Drones in Urban Environments

Autonomous Mining Trucks in Open-Pit Mines

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analytics

Satellite Navigation

Innovations and Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Safran Sa

ABB

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Moog Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

Rh Marine

Trimble Inc.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Shield Ai

Skydio, Inc.

Near Earth Autonomy Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Bluebotics

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Leddartech Inc.

Novatel Inc.

Sea Machines

Autonodyne LLC

