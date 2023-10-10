Piezoelectric Devices Markets: Sensors, Actuator, Motor, Generator, Transducer, Transformers, Resonator - Global Forecast to 2028 with CeramTec and CTS Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market by Product (Sensors, Actuator, Motor, Generator, Transducer, Transformers, Resonator), Material (Polymer, Crystal, Ceramic, Composites), Element (Discs, Rings, Plates), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The piezoelectric devices market is valued at USD 32.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028
Piezoelectricity is the phenomenon in which certain materials can generate an electric charge when subjected to mechanical stress. Piezoelectric devices, also known as energy harvesters, are devices that can convert mechanical vibrations, pressure, force, and acceleration into electrical energy. They play a crucial role in applications where external power sources are unavailable or using batteries is not practical.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the piezoelectric devices market, categorizing it based on product, material, application, element, operation mode, and region. It offers insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. Additionally, it examines competitive developments, such as product launches, acquisitions, expansion contracts, partnerships, and actions taken by key players to expand their market presence.
Germany, being one of Europe's major manufacturing hubs for automobile companies, contributes significantly to the growth of the piezoelectric devices market. Technological innovations in the automotive sector in Germany drive the adoption of piezoelectric devices. These devices find applications not only in the automotive industry but also in industrial and manufacturing, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors. Germany's prominent automotive sector leads to higher consumption of piezoelectric actuators, motors, and sensors.
Piezoelectric devices are known for their piezoelectric properties and are widely used in various applications, including industrial equipment, digital cameras, smartphones, smartwatches, notebooks, medical instruments, and surgical tools. They have found adoption in multiple sectors, such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer electronics.
One of the major challenges in the market is the development of alternative materials to replace lead zirconate titanate (PZT) ceramic materials while retaining similar properties.
Key players in the piezoelectric devices market include CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Kistler Group (Switzerland), Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany), and others, who are assessed in terms of market share, growth strategies, services offered, and competitive positioning.
The market for piezoelectric transducers is to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period.
The piezoelectric transducer is expected to have the second largest market size in terms of product during the forecast period. Piezoelectric transducers use the piezoelectric effect to measure changes with respect to acceleration, force, pressure, strain, and temperature.
They produce an electric output voltage by converting these parameters into an electric charge. Piezoelectric ultrasonic transducers transmit and receive ultrasonic waves used in sensing and imaging applications. These devices possess the properties of both sensors and actuators.
The market for the piezoelectric crystal segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.
Piezoelectric crystals are small-scale energy sources. They change their shapes in small amounts, mostly in nanometers, and generate electricity whenever subjected to vibrations or external mechanical stress. When a mechanical force is applied for ultrasound applications, piezoelectric crystals are automatically deformed and produce a tiny voltage, which is used for producing and detecting ultrasonic sound waves.
The market for the healthcare application segment is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
The healthcare sector depends on advanced techniques, including imaging, diagnostic scanning, and robotic surgeries, to provide the best possible care to patients. Medical device manufacturers are aware of the benefits of integrating piezoelectric components and materials into life-saving medical devices such as respirators, ventilators, and atomization systems.
