Shawn Tuli Elevated to Chief Investment Officer of HHM Hotels

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels recently announced the promotion of Shawn Tuli to Chief Investment Officer. In this newly created role at HHM Hotels, Tuli will build on the company’s strength around investment, third-party growth, M&A, and overall capital allocation. Tuli has previously served HHM Hotels in a variety of impactful roles, ranging from leadership of corporate finance and accounting teams to building an investment growth platform.

Today, HHM Hotels is comprised of 240 hotels across North America, with roughly one-third lifestyle and independent, one-third resort and full-service, and one-third urban and select-service hotels. Further, HHM Hotels is now invested in over 30 hotels through joint venture partnerships and provides third-party management for 25 institutional owners including real estate investment trusts, leading private equity firms, and family offices. HHM Hotels is also now international with the addition of nearly 20 Canadian hotels to its portfolio.

According to HHM Hotels’ President & CEO, Naveen Kakarla, “For more than a decade, we have watched Shawn [Tuli] build a capable investment and acquisition team that is now a key differentiator for HHM Hotels in the industry.” Further, Kakarla shared, “He has a special quality that allows him to equally balance external and internal stakeholders and has tirelessly trained and developed multiple leaders within our business. Shawn has touched every transaction for HHM Hotels during his tenure with the organization and I look forward to our next work with his dynamic and growing team.”

Prior to HHM Hotels, Shawn earned a Bachelor of Science from Emory University, gained experience at Goldman Sachs, and then later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He serves as Chairman of the Board of the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, and Shawn remains an avid traveler and family man combining their passions of adventure with his wife and four children.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 240 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 30 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

