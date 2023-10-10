Sylvan Learning Partners With Entrepreneurs Forever, Launches Sylvan MBA For Franchise Owners

Baltimore, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K–12 students with more than 710 locations worldwide, is the first franchisor to partner with Entrepreneurs Forever, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that actively supports existing business owners. The companies are joining forces to launch Sylvan MBA, a facilitated peer group to empower franchise owners with the knowledge and confidence they need to run a successful business — at no additional cost to the franchisee.

Sylvan MBA launched its first cohort in August and is structured around the basic financial and management principles necessary to run a successful Sylvan center. Over the course of three years, each cohort will gather with peers and experienced business facilitators to elevate their skills in critical areas such as management, human resources, finance, accounting and marketing.

“The Sylvan MBA program is the first of its kind in franchising and a huge milestone for our company,” said John McAuliffe, Chief Executive Officer at Sylvan Learning. “It will transform the way we’re able to support our franchise owners, especially those with minimal to no business experience. Entrepreneurs Forever’s strong track record of success with large-scale businesses is impressive, and we’re proud to be the first franchisor to come on board.”

The Entrepreneurs Forever program's mission is to empower all small business owners to grow thriving businesses that sustain their families and support their communities. Their program brings owners together monthly to bond, share experiences, and learn the fundamentals of running a successful business.

“Entrepreneurs Forever is centered around peer accountability to balance learning analysis, reflection and action to enact impactful change that our business partners can feel and see,” said Catherine Jones, Vice President of Development at Entrepreneurs Forever. “In less than two years, we’ve helped our members nearly double their own compensation, increase revenue by 79.7% and hire, on average, at least two more employees. Our goal with Sylvan is to be the catalyst for similar long-term, lasting success for their franchise program.”

Entrepreneur Forever’s three-year competency model is designed for interactive peer engagement, is responsive to member and group needs, and uses a scorecard to track progress along the way. Sylvan’s facilitated peer groups will leverage Entrepreneur Forever’s online platform to access curriculum, track progress and report on results.

“We’re proud to offer Sylvan MBA as an added free benefit to the extensive training already available to our franchise owners,” said Susan Valverde, Chief Franchisee Operations Officer at Sylvan Learning. “Regardless of career experience, Sylvan MBA will equip our new and existing franchisees to find more success and confidence as owners.”

For more information, visit: SylvanFranchise.com or EntrepreneursForever.org.

ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING:

With more than 40 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan’s proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. Sylvan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. For more information, visit: SylvanFranchise.com.



ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR FOREVER

Entrepreneurs Forever is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that actively supports existing business owners who are past the start-up stage to grow their businesses. Entrepreneurs Forever’s mission is to empower all small business owners to grow thriving businesses that sustain their families and support their communities. According to Entrepreneurs Forever's most recent member data, program alumni have nearly doubled their owners' compensation, increased revenue by 79.7%, and hired, on average, at least two more employees. For additional information, please visit EntrepreneursForever.org.

