Metaverse in Healthcare Market Research Report 2023: Market is Projected to Grow by Over $70 Billion to 2028: Increasing Adoption of Mixed Reality Solutions in Multiple Healthcare Applications

The "Metaverse in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Technology (AR/VR, MR, AI, Blockchain, IoT), Application (Telehealth, Diagnostics, Medical Training & Education), End User (Provider, Patients, Payers, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metaverse in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 79.6 billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 52.9%

The metaverse represents the evolution of the internet, incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and advanced connectivity like 5G networks to create immersive, interactive online environments.

This report serves as a valuable resource for established companies and newcomers, helping them gain insights into market dynamics. It provides revenue estimations for the overall market and its sub-segments, enabling stakeholders to assess the competitive landscape and refine their business strategies.

North America is witnessing a growing interest in metaverse technologies for healthcare applications. The region has seen a surge in the use of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) in healthcare, with applications ranging from surgical training to pain management and therapy. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, driving demand for immersive virtual experiences that facilitate more natural and intuitive interactions between patients and healthcare providers.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is poised to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the burgeoning medical tourism industry, a rising prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and increased adoption of metaverse technologies in healthcare.

The APAC region offers substantial growth opportunities, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The need for advanced healthcare technology to manage a large patient population and the demand for high-quality healthcare at affordable costs are fueling market expansion.

In terms of components, the software segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. Customization and personalization capabilities make software crucial in creating and accessing virtual environments tailored to the specific needs and preferences of healthcare professionals and patients. It enables advanced applications like AR platforms for precise and flexible surgical procedures.

The healthcare provider segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the metaverse in healthcare market in 2022. This growth is driven by the need for an efficient healthcare system, rising patient volumes, the expansion of hospitals and ambulatory care centers, increased adoption of telehealth, and the integration of metaverse technology into healthcare practices.

Key players in the metaverse in healthcare market include Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), XRHealth (US), CAE, Inc. (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (US), Wipro (India), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), 8Chili, Inc. (US), MindMaze (Switzerland), AccuVein, Inc. (US), EON Reality (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), Novarad Corporation (US), Oodles Technologies (India), and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $79.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Mixed Reality Solutions in Healthcare Applications to Drive Market Growth

Software Segment to Command Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2023

Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Rigorous Training of Professional Athletes Without Physical Strain

Case Study 2: Augmented Reality for Surgery

Case Study 3: Virtual Hospitals and Clinics

Case Study 4: Entering Drug Discovery and Research

Case Study 5: Entering Medical Training and Education

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Mixed Reality for Performing Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Applications of Metaverse in Telemedicine

Increasing Use of Digital Twins

Increasing Importance of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Implementation Cost

Health and Mental Issues from Excessive Use

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Metaverse in Medical Education and Training

Use of Metaverse in Surgical Applications

Challenges

Hipaa Regulations for Healthcare Metaverse

Interoperability Issues

Local Government Restrictions Coupled with Environmental Impact

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

Transformation in Clinical Trials

Emergence of Immersive Therapeutics

Future Trends in Metaverse in Healthcare

Rise in Healthcare Metaverse Investments

Technology Analysis

Technology Stack

Infrastructure Level

5G Network

Internet of Things

Cloud and Edge Computing

Design and Development Level

Blockchain

3D Modeling and Real-Time Rendering

Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision

Human Interaction Level

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Monitor-Based Ar Technology

Near-Eye-Based Ar Technology

Web Ar

Mixed Reality

Company Profiles

Key Players

Microsoft

Nvidia Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cae Inc.

Xrhealth

Immersivetouch, Inc.

Wipro

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Brainlab Ag

Novarad Corporation

Oodles Technologies

Cmr Surgical

Merative

Worldviz, Inc.

Google

Oculus (Meta Platforms)

Mindmaze

Other Players

Augmedics

Accuvein, Inc.

Eon Reality

Bioflightvr

8Chili, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9yjw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

