US Gene Editing Market Poised for Unprecedented Growth: Rice University's Breakthrough Technology Shines

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of remarkable discoveries in gene editing, researchers at Rice University have unveiled a groundbreaking improvement to traditional CRISPR technology. Their new method allows for a more precise editing tool, capable of being switched on and off, which significantly minimises the chances of unintended genome mutations. These advancements underscore the pressing need for comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving field of gene editing. Addressing this demand, the "United States Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US gene editing market has witnessed staggering growth, with a size expected to reach US$1.155 billion by 2027, surging from US$0.424 billion in 2023. As the gene editing sector expands and evolves with novel technologies, like the one from Rice University, the need for reliable market insights becomes ever more crucial for business entrepreneurs and managers.

The newly launched databook offers an exhaustive, data-centric analysis of the burgeoning opportunities within the gene editing industry. It encompasses detailed insights on market size and forecast across various segments including diverse gene editing technologies, products, delivery methods, disease disorders, and applications.

Highlights of the Report Include:

By Technology : Delve into the dynamics of CRISPR CAS 9, TALENs, ZFN, and Meganucleases.

: Delve into the dynamics of CRISPR CAS 9, TALENs, ZFN, and Meganucleases. By Products: A comprehensive breakdown of products such as Kits & Enzymes, Cell lines & Antibodies, and others like Plasmid and Controls, tailored for each technology.

A comprehensive breakdown of products such as Kits & Enzymes, Cell lines & Antibodies, and others like Plasmid and Controls, tailored for each technology. By Delivery Method: Understand the market split between ex-vivo and in-vivo methods.

Understand the market split between ex-vivo and in-vivo methods. By Disease/Disorders: Investigate the application of gene editing in a myriad of diseases including Cancer, Blood Disorders, Respiratory Diseases like COVID-19, Blindness, and others.

Investigate the application of gene editing in a myriad of diseases including Cancer, Blood Disorders, Respiratory Diseases like COVID-19, Blindness, and others. By Application: From Drug Development to Plant Gene Editing, explore the myriad applications of gene-editing technologies.

From Drug Development to Plant Gene Editing, explore the myriad applications of gene-editing technologies. By End-User: Gain valuable insights into the market share and potential for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutes, and research centres.

Why Should Entrepreneurs and Managers Invest in this Report?

In-Depth Market Dynamics: Grasp a thorough understanding of the market opportunities, industry dynamics, and key trends across various segments. Stay ahead in the rapidly growing gene editing industry, especially in the wake of revolutionary advancements like the recent discovery by Rice University.

Grasp a thorough understanding of the market opportunities, industry dynamics, and key trends across various segments. Stay ahead in the rapidly growing gene editing industry, especially in the wake of revolutionary advancements like the recent discovery by Rice University. Strategic Planning: Identify growth segments and target niche opportunities to shape your investment strategies, evaluate market-specific trends, drivers, and challenges in the US gene editing sector.

Identify growth segments and target niche opportunities to shape your investment strategies, evaluate market-specific trends, drivers, and challenges in the US gene editing sector. Competitive Edge: The report’s market share analysis offers crucial data for end-users, making it an indispensable tool for stakeholders, be it pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, or academic research institutes.

As the gene-editing landscape undergoes significant transformations, understanding its intricacies becomes paramount. The “United States Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook” serves as a comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs and managers looking to navigate the opportunities and challenges of this dynamic industry.

