M3P Battery Market To Achieve Remarkable CAGR By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The global M3P battery market is expected to value at a positive CAGR by 2032.

Consumer demand for range in EV is a major factor driving the market expansion. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, for 2021 EV models, the average range was 234 miles, and for 2022 EV models, the maximum range was around 500 miles. The currently used lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries have an energy density of around 160 - 190 Wh/kg and offer a range of around 330 mi. The M3P battery is expected to have a higher energy density than the LFP batteries of around 15% up to 210 Wh/kg. The iron in the LFP battery can be replaced by a magnesium, zinc, and aluminum mixture to increase the range by more than 10%.

Furthermore, the lower cost of M3P batteries than the other batteries is another factor expected to propel the market growth. For batteries with high energy density, such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese (NCM) or nickel, cobalt, and aluminum (NCA) batteries, the cost of manufacturing is high due to the usage of cobalt and nickel, which are expensive. Additionally, NMC and NCA batteries are more susceptible to thermal runaway than the M3P battery based on LFP battery chemistry. NCA and NCM batteries hit thermal runaway at a lower temperature, increasing the risk of a battery explosion.

Also, compared to lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries, M3P batteries are expected to have lower internal resistance. This allows a high discharge current for faster charging and better performance in EVs. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global M3P battery market has been segmented into application, vehicle type, and region. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Cars makers such as Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and Ford already use LFP batteries in their EVs. Based on application, the portable segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Portable M3P batteries are expected to be increasingly used in automotive applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of the market player in this region. China is the economy with the highest number of EVs running worldwide.

M3P Battery Market Report Highlights:

The global M3P Battery market growth is anticipated at a positive CAGR by 2032.

The significant demand for electric vehicles largely drives the M3P battery market growth.

Portable batteries are a fast-growing segment in the application category.

The passenger car segment registered a significant share in 2022 and is projected to dominate in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is a leading region for the M3P battery market owing to China’s dominance with the highest number of electric vehicles.

CATL is the only known player to have expanded its presence in the M3P battery market.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In March 2023, CATL announced its plans for mass production of M3P batteries.

In 2023, CATL successfully launched a new battery type with increased energy density (210kWh/kg) for Tesla’s electric vehicles.

M3P Battery Market Segmentation:

By Application: Portable, stationery

By Vehicle Type: Passenger, Commercial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

