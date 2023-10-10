New to The Street Signs Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. to 6-Part Media Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp. announces that its New to The Street business TV show will feature Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ) ("Vector") in a 6-part media series. Interviews, digital billboards, and TV commercials will appear on New to The Street's liner television platforms and digital streaming media outlets.



New to The Street's TV Host Jane King will interview key management members from Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., with each produced show airing on New to The Street's syndicated and sponsored television outlets Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , and on its website www.newtothestreet.com . TV viewers will hear about Vectors Space Biosciences' three divisions - biosciences lab, AI, language modeling & discovery lab, and a CubeSat hardware lab, and how each division, in tandem, works toward innovations to assist humankind in overcoming space travel sicknesses to establish a lunar base and to provide critical healthcare measures for a mission to Mars. The Company's scientific pipelines focus on producing datasets that accelerate the probability of discoveries connected to stressors and countermeasures needed to create medicines to protect and heal humans during spaceflights, landing missions, and long-term base habitation. The Company designs and develops Biological CubeSats launched for Low Earth Orbits (LEO) and deep space to collect in-house data in partnership with Microsoft Azure Space and provides revenue streams from customers such as biotechs, pharmas and materials companies seeking to use this scientific data to develop new materials and new forms of precision medicine for all mankind.

The New to The Street TV's social media team and its television network partners will reshare media content, creating a platform to educate televised viewers and others about Vector. On a schedule, commercial ads will air on all the New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms, and ads will stream on New to The Street's digital billboard platform throughout New York City. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., states, "There will be no space race without space biosciences which also result in new marketable therapies and precision medicine for everyone on the ground, so I'm excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street while they begin to market our Company through their media network and digital ad platforms. As humanity looks to more space travel with the expectation of space colonies on the Moon and Mars, medical advancements are a must to overcome the enormous medical risk to humans from space travel with benefits to all mankind in the form of new drug compounds and other therapies for everyone on the ground. The media exposure can provide many with an understanding about our biological CubeSat launch platform, powered by language modeling, the tip of the spear in AI today, and share more about the Company's relationship with its collaborators and partners including Oracle, NVIDIA, Morningstart and NASA. This also includes applications in development for biodefense and bioweapon threat reduction in collaboration with the US government agencies including DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) and the US DoD."

Vector Space Biosciences is in collaboration with NASA's Space Biosciences division at the Ames Research center , working in unison for medical discoveries and innovations to overcome space travel illnesses with the goal of successful human habitation on celestial planets while also enabling new forms of precision medicine for all mankind.

Vince Caruso, CEO/Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. on the show. With the recent and successful commercialization of space travel, the quest for mankind to have a lunar base and a mission to Mars is very likely in the years to come. Vector Space Biosciences management and scientific teams working closely with its partners such as Oracle, NVIDIA and NASA are focusing on medical treatments and solutions to overcome space travel medical problems for humans. I look forward to our viewers learning more about spaceflight stressors and Vector's countermeasures with the objective of not only successful space missions but new forms of medicine for everyone."

New to The Street's televised interviews with Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.'s management, "To Be Announced," before airings on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV .

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ), the parent company of Vectorspace AI ( VXV), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in the areas of human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, our goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in the area of nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - vectorspacebio.science .



About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street". Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

