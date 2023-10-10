Changes in the Management Board of AS Nordic Fibreboard

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to elect Enel Äkke as a new member of the Management Board, whose powers began on October 10, 2023 and are valid for 3 years.



Enel Äkke has been working at Nordic Fibreboard since 2004 and has been involved in various areas in the group's companies. In recent years, she has mainly been in charge of administrative and management issues, as well as human resources. Enel Äkke is a Member of the Board of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ and is a procurator in the company Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ.

Enel Äkke currently does not own Nordic Fibreboard shares.

Starting from October 10, 2023 the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS will be as follows: Torfinn Losvik (Chairman of the Board), Kevin Gustasson, Enel Äkke.

