Rising Demand for Comfort and Support Drives Orthopedic Mattress Market: CAGR of 2.8% Anticipated, Market Value to Cross US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032 – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the benefits of using an orthopedic mattress?

Orthopedic mattress are made from latex and help in distributing body weight evenly by relieving pain in neck, back and shoulders and also help in preventing pressure points from forming. They help in ensuring correct spinal alignment for reducing back pain.

Growing geriatric population coupled with increased orthopedic disorders across globe has contributed in target market growth. Further, increased usage of internet and rising awareness about orthopedic mattresses such as its product features, cost, and brand reputation has fruitful the demand for Orthopedic Mattress market growth.

Recent Key Highlights:

In January 2021, Serta announced partnership with WW. International Inc., to develop wellness service which will assist physical, mental and sleep health. This new partnership began with the exclusive deal at Sam’s Club.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Orthopedic Mattress Market Value (2022) US$ 2.9Bn Orthopedic Mattress Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 3.8Bn Orthopedic Mattress Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 2.8%

Market Segmentation

By Product Type - Non-Spring (Memory Foam, Latex Foam, Polyurethane Foam, and Others), spring (Continuous Spring, Open Coil/Open Spring, Pocket Spring).

- Non-Spring (Memory Foam, Latex Foam, Polyurethane Foam, and Others), spring (Continuous Spring, Open Coil/Open Spring, Pocket Spring). By Distribution Channel - Online, Offline

- Online, Offline By End-Users - Commercial, Residential

Analyst View:

Presence of major players coupled with growing market consolidation activities to launch new innovative products to attract consumers has driven the demand for market growth. Further, rising healthcare infrastructure across globe coupled with well advanced medical equipment is likely to propel Orthopedic Mattress market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

What Drives Demand for Orthopedic Mattress Market?

The demand for orthopedic mattresses is primarily driven by several factors related to the growing awareness of the importance of sleep quality and its impact on overall health and well-being. These factors include:

Increasing Aging Population: As the global population continues to age, there is a higher prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions and chronic pain, such as back pain and arthritis. Orthopedic mattresses are designed to provide better support and relieve pressure on joints and muscles, making them appealing to older individuals. Rising Health Consciousness: People are becoming more health-conscious and are willing to invest in products that improve their overall well-being. Orthopedic mattresses are marketed as a solution to alleviate sleep-related issues and discomfort, which aligns with the growing interest in health and wellness. Increasing Cases of Back Pain: Back pain is a common complaint, often caused or exacerbated by poor mattress support. Orthopedic mattresses are specifically engineered to promote proper spinal alignment and alleviate back pain, making them attractive to those suffering from this condition.

Top 5 Trends in Orthopedic Mattress Market

Memory Foam Dominance: Memory foam mattresses were gaining popularity due to their ability to conform to the body's shape, providing excellent support and comfort for individuals with orthopedic concerns. This trend was expected to continue, with companies innovating and introducing new memory foam technologies. Hybrid Mattresses: Hybrid mattresses that combine memory foam or latex with innerspring coils were becoming more prevalent. These mattresses aimed to offer the benefits of both materials, providing support and pressure relief, which was particularly appealing to people with orthopedic issues. Eco-Friendly Materials: The growing awareness of environmental sustainability was leading to a trend in orthopedic mattresses made from natural and eco-friendly materials. Latex and organic cotton were becoming more popular choices among environmentally conscious consumers. Advanced Cooling Technologies: Mattresses with cooling technologies, such as gel-infused foams and phase-change materials, were in demand. These technologies aimed to regulate temperature and provide a cooler and more comfortable sleep, which is important for people with orthopedic concerns. Customization and Smart Mattresses: Some companies were offering personalized orthopedic mattresses with customization options, allowing consumers to choose firmness levels, materials, and other features to meet their specific needs. Additionally, smart mattresses with sensors and connectivity features were emerging, providing data on sleep patterns and offering insights for improved orthopedic health.

Top Players in Orthopedic Mattress Market

The key players operating the Orthopedic Mattress Market includes,

Serta Inc.

Spring Air

Illnois Sleep Products

Reylon

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

SilentNight Mattress

King Koil Mattress

Corsicana

Flo Mattress

Durfi Mattress

Conclusion

The orthopedic mattress market is experiencing robust growth as consumers increasingly prioritize sleep quality and overall health. With a focus on providing optimal support and comfort, these mattresses cater to a wide range of individuals, including those with back pain and other orthopedic issues. The market is poised for further expansion due to a growing aging population and heightened awareness of the importance of sleep in overall well-being, leading to continued innovation and increased demand for orthopedic mattresses.

