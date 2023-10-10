Konica Minolta Again Named a Leader in Worldwide Print Transformation by IDC MarketScape

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51146523, August 2023). The IDC study evaluated the market for print transformation through the IDC MarketScape model, based on a standardized set of parameters to produce a comparative analysis of hardcopy vendors, factoring in quantitative and qualitative aspects that position vendors for success in this global market. Konica Minolta was also named a Leader in the 2020 vendor assessment on this market.

“The disruption created by the pandemic cannot be overstated, and organizations in every sector are still deciding on the best ways to work with efficiency and security to grow their businesses using new technologies,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “Konica Minolta operates in more than 150 countries around the world, leading our customers through their digital transformation journey, tailoring our solutions to meet their individual needs, industry, size and digital maturity level. We are especially pleased that the IDC MarketScape has recognized our work by naming us a Leader in this report.”

The IDC MarketScape's assessment of Konica Minolta highlighted five strengths in the category of worldwide print transformation:

The Intelligent Connected Workplace (ICW) – “In its approach to rethink the world of work, Konica Minolta has built a comprehensive Intelligent Connected Workplace (ICW) framework to address transformation that connects people, knowledge and workplace from anywhere, at any time, and with anyone. It combines managed print services, document workflow, information management, managed applications, infrastructure management, security and cloud services. Several of these services offer a set of several sub-services. Last, ICW operates under a three-pillar approach of consult, implement and manage that highlights an end-to-end process for transformation.”

Cloud partnerships – “Konica Minolta has established a comprehensive network of strategic partnerships for its cloud solutions portfolio. Central to this approach are its relationships with Microsoft and Google. The company is a Microsoft Global Managed Partner and a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner, delivering managed services of Microsoft's most-used cloud (Azure) and on-premises office technologies. Konica Minolta’s five-year partnership with Google leverages the Google Cloud Platform for its internal data and analytics strategy and to build future data-driven business models. This platform also includes a suite of artificial intelligence solutions to streamline workflows and manage data more efficiently.”

Transformative IP – “Konica Minolta's own IP has led to the development of several cloud, IoT and new technology offerings, including FORXAI/Video Surveillance Security and the Dispatcher portfolio (workflow automation and print management software), all intended to help with customers' digital transformation efforts.”

Shift to the cloud for remote work – “Konica Minolta's established transition to an Intelligent Connected Workplace served to establish the company's shift to the cloud. The global pandemic and the need to transition IT infrastructure and operations to the cloud fit nicely with the company's already stated strategic initiative. It also helped Konica Minolta customers seamlessly integrate working from home with traditional office operations.”

Acquisition history – “The company's recent acquisition history was particularly focused on managed IT and enterprise content management, but it has also covered security, VoIP, Business Process Outsourcing, vertical-specific solutions and data services. While many of these activities initiated in a specific region, the acquired technologies and skills are leveraged globally.”

The IDC MarketScape report notes that companies should consider Konica Minolta because, “Konica Minolta leads customers through their digital transformation journey and achieves this through a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions tailored to individual customer needs, independent of company size, digital maturity or industry. While the company continues to build its IT services infrastructure, the company's 85% retention of these customers is impressive. Customers seeking a traditional copy/print provider with a vision of the reimagined office may want to consider Konica Minolta.”

Visit Konica Minolta online to download an excerpted copy of the report.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients, Giving Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weakness of current and prospective vendors.

