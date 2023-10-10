Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (“Advanced Auto Parts” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAP) securities between November 16, 2022 and May 30, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements because they: (i) misrepresented the efficacy of Advance Auto Parts’ strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; (ii) omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; (iii) provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of Advance Auto Parts’ operations; and (iv) created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on Advance Auto Parts’ margins.

The Complaint further alleges that, on May 31, 2023, Advance Auto Parts’ CEO, Thomas R. Greco, disclosed that the Company’s “financial results in the first quarter were well below expectations” and that because Advance Auto Parts lowered prices on products, it “had less price realization than plans, which put substantially higher pressure on our product margin rate.” The Complaint also alleges that Advance Auto Parts’ CFO, Jeffrey W. Shepherd, revealed that the Company’s strategic pricing program resulted in Advance Auto Parts being “unable to price to cover product costs in the quarter.” As a result, the Complaint alleges that the Company revised downward its 2023 guidance to an operating margin of 5% to 5.3% from the previously announced 7.8% to 9.2% margins. On this news, the Company’s stock price declined approximately 35%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Advanced Auto Parts should contact the Firm prior to the December 8, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .