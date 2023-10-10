Ushur recognized as a Star Performer by Everest Group in the 2023 PEAK Matrix™ for Conversational AI Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), announced today that it has been recognized as a Star Performer by Everest Group in the 2023 PEAK Matrix Assessment for Conversational AI Products.



The Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Conversational AI Products is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates technology providers within the Conversational AI space across various dimensions, such as impact, vision and capability. A Star Performer title is awarded to providers that demonstrate significant improvement in positioning across both the market impact and vision and capability dimensions over the previous iteration on the PEAK Matrix.

This recognition exemplifies Ushur’s mission towards empowering organizations with Conversational AI in transforming their customer experience and operational excellence. Key innovations include:

Domain-specific Large Language Models: Increase accuracy and minimize hallucination risk for heavily regulated enterprises with verticalized LLMs tailored to Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services.

Increase accuracy and minimize hallucination risk for heavily regulated enterprises with verticalized LLMs tailored to Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services. Advanced Generative AI for Phrase and Workflow Generation: Accelerate the deployment of digital experiences through automated creation of conversational prompts and customer-facing workflows.

Accelerate the deployment of digital experiences through automated creation of conversational prompts and customer-facing workflows. Native AI Skills and Machine Learning Models: Automate customer engagements end-to-end with purpose-built AI and ML for two-way conversations, email triage, intelligent document processing and data transformation.



Viju Shamanna, VP of AI Labs at Ushur, stated: “Our distinct approach to applying AI-powered automation beyond the front-office, across the entire enterprise value chain, sets us apart from the contact center-focused conventions of today. This is indeed a proud moment for us, being recognized by Everest Group as a significant player and a thought leader in Conversational AI.”

Everest Group has featured Ushur as a Major Contender on the Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix 2023 for their use of no-code automation, natural language processing (NLP) and cognitive capabilities to deliver proactive, dynamic digital experiences. Conversational AI is embedded into the Ushur CXA™ platform to facilitate real-time customer and partner engagement across multiple journeys, channels, systems and stakeholders. Ushur’s Conversational AI-based experiences can be deployed quickly without any coding or heavy implementation.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance, healthcare and financial services providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Equitable.

